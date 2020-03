Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period (2020-2025)

“According to a new market research study titled ‘Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Field Strength, Architecture, Application, and End User, “The global magnetic resonance imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7,955.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 5,913.6 in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2018-2025.” The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global magnetic resonance imaging market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global magnetic resonance imaging market, based on the field strength into low field MRI systems, high-field MRI systems, and ultra-high-field MRI systems. The high-field MRI systems is the largest segment among the field strength segment in the magnetic resonance imaging market in 2017 and is also anticipated to hold the largest market in the year 2025. The low-field MRI systems segment is fastest growing segment and is accounted to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The low-field MRIs segment is also expected to dominate due to the attractive costs as they are two to three times less expensive to the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) than that of the high-field counterparts.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001108/

Company Profiles

General Electric

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens AG

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Esaote SpA

FONAR

Hitachi, Ltd.

Aspect Imaging

NeuSOFT Technologies

The market for magnetic resonance imaging is expected to grow due to increasing awareness regarding early detection of diseases, technological advancements in magnetic resonance imaging, and increasing funding and initiatives undertaken by government and private bodies to promote MRI technology across the world are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid MRI systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key market players operating in the market of magnetic resonance imaging across the globe includes General Electric, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote SpA, FONAR, Hitachi, Ltd., Aspect Imaging, Neusoft Corporation and Time Medical Holding. For instance, in June 2018, Canon Medical Systems Corporation introduced a new ultra-high resolution research-enabled 3T MRI System that allows for more accurate tissue diagnosis at early disease stages. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001108/

Reasons To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the magnetic resonance imaging market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global magnetic resonance imaging market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.