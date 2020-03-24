Insulin Pumps Market 2020-2025 : Overview by Types, Application, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Market Drivers & Restraints

“According to a new market research study titled ‘Insulin Pumps Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Type and Application, the global insulin pumps market was valued at US$ 3,822.44 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 8,264.01 Mn by 2025.” The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global insulin pumps market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The increasing technological advancements due to the increased demand for product development. However, the availability of alternatives for insulin delivery pumps are expected to act as major challenges hindering the market growth.

The global insulin pumps market is a mature market in the developed countries as well as in developing economies worldwide. The insulin pumps market is segmented on the basis of product, type and application. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into pumps and accessories. By type, the insulin pumps market is segmented into tethered and untethered types. On the basis of application segment, the market is classified as type I diabetes and type II diabetes.

For More Information Ask For Sample Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001290/

Company Profiles

Insulet Corporation

Medtronic

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc

Debiotech S.A

CELLNOVO

SOOIL Developments Co., Ltd

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Valeritas Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Ypsomed AG

The insulin pumps include the applications such as type I diabetes and type II diabetes. The insulin pumps by application, the dominance of type I diabetes segment attributes to the alleviation from large costs that are incurred by the companies for in-house activities. The factors that are responsible for the type I diabetes include genetics, exposure to viruses and other environmental factors that develops in adults but also typically appears during childhood or adolescence phase.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, approximately 23 million people had diagnosed with diabetes in the United States, whereas people with type I diabetes accounted for approximately 5% to 10%, or approximately 1.2 to 2.3 million in the country. Furthermore, the IDF also projected with type I diabetes that represent approximately 10% of the diabetes population worldwide. Thus, the increasing prevalence of type I diabetes help to boost the growth of the global insulin market in the coming years.

Over the years, researchers have been carrying out research activities which have resulted to product innovations. Products with increased technology with more effective benefits is a major requirement in the treatment for diabetes. As the prevalence of diabetes is increasing across the world, the demand for more products with advancements is also boosting up. The growing innovations in novel insulin pump products is a boosting factor that helps to propelling the growth for the market.

Purchase this Premium Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001290/

Reasons To Buy :

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the insulin pumps market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global insulin pumps market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.