Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market to Increase Exponentially During (2020-2025)

“According to a new market research study titled ‘Pancreatic Cancer Therapy Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Type, Therapy, the global pancreatic cancer therapy market is expected to reach US$ 4,056.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,011.2 Mn in 2017.” The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global pancreatic cancer therapy market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global pancreatic cancer therapy market, based on the type was segmented into endocrine pancreatic cancer and exocrine pancreatic cancer. In 2017, the exocrine pancreatic cancer segment held the largest share of the market, by type.

Company Profiles

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Celgene Corporation

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc.

Clovis Oncology

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

The exocrine pancreatic cancer segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years as this cancer is majorly occurring cancer type among the two and thus is expected to have massive patient pool over the forecast years.

The market for pancreatic cancer therapy is expected to grow due to rise in number of patients suffering with pancreatic cancer, increasing healthcare expenditures for pancreatic drugs, and increase in number of therapies launched in the market are boosting the market over the years. In addition, development of efficient therapy for pancreatic cancer treatment are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the pancreatic cancer therapy market in the coming years.

