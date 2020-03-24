Precooked Corn Flour Market is expected to reach US$3,615.2 Mn in 2027 – Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods

Emerging demand for corn-based snacks is projected to escalate the precooked corn flourmarket at a CAGR of 4.4%

Latest market study on “Global Precooked Corn Flour Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts Nature (Organic, Conventional); Product (Yellow Corn Flour, White Corn Flour, Blue Corn Flour); Application (Bakery and Confectionery, Soup/Sauces and Dressings, Infant Formula, Extruded Snacks, RTC Food, Others); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others)”.The global precooked corn flourmarket is accounted to US$ 2,461.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 3,615.2 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Precooked corn flour is a naturally gluten-free flour used to make tortillas, tamales, and other Mexican dishes. Field corn or maize is dried and then treated in a solution of lime and water, also called slaked lime, to prepare precooked corn flour. Under the product segment, the yellow corn flour segment accounted for the largest share in the global precooked corn flourmarket.Yellow corn flour is easily available in the market and is widely used for producing products such as bakery and confectionery, extruded snacks, and RTC food. Furthermore, tortilla chips, nachos, and taco shells made from yellow corn flour are very popular among the consumers. This further boost the demand for precooked corn flour market globally.Moreover, the white corn flour segment is projected to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period due to rising awareness about the health benefits offered by white corn flour among health-conscious consumers.

Demand for corn-based healthy snacks such as tortilla chips, corn chips, and taco shells is projected to grow over the forecast period. Consumers in developed countries such as the US, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, China, Japan, and Australia are seeking healthy snack options, which is projected to increase the demand for precooked corn flour in the near future. The health-conscious consumers in the market are searching for healthy soup and pasta products where precooked corn flour is utilized as a key ingredient. Due to the busy lifestyle, people prefer ready-to-eat nutrient-rich meals available in small portions over the traditional large meals. Ready-to-eat food products are popular among the younger working-class consumers as they hardly find time to cook food. The increasing number of working individuals is creating demand for ready-to-eat food items. Tortilla chips and taco shells are among those RTE or RTC foods that are popular among the consumer globally. Therefore, the rise in the trend of healthy snacking has motivated the manufacturers to come up with new precooked corn flour products in the market.

The market for global precooked corn flouris concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global precooked corn flourmarket includeArcher Daniels Midland Company, Cargill, Incorporated, Limagrain (Limagrain Ingredients), Goya Foods, Inc., Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods, Bunge Limited, Harinera del Valle SA, Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V., The Quaker Oats Company, and C.H. Guenther & Son Inc., among many others.

The report segments the global precooked corn flourmarket as follows:

Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Product

Yellow Corn Flour

White Corn Flour

Blue Corn Flour

Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Application

Bakery and Confectionery

Soup/Sauces and Dressings

Infant Formula

Extruded Snacks

RTC Food

Others

Global Precooked Corn Flour Market – By Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Global Precooked Corn FlourMarket – By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



