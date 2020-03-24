E-House Market Share, Size, Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors for New Business Opportunities and Investment by 2027

The Electrical House (e-house) or power house is a prefabricated walk-in modular outdoor enclosure used for housing a medium voltage and low voltage switchgear and other auxiliary equipment. These are easy to assemble and put into operation and provide electrical power wherever needed. E-houses are gaining increased traction in processing industries, power generation, oil and gas, and mineral extraction. The high demands in the Middle East & Africa region offer lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the e-house market during the forecast period.

Leading Key Market Players Mentioned in the Report:- ABB Ltd., Becker Mining Systems AG, Eaton Corporation, Electroinnova, General Electric Company, Schneider Electric SE, Secheron SA, Siemens AG, StarFlite Systems, WEG Group.

The e-house market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to their cost-effectiveness and easy installation. Also, demand from the processing industries is propelling market growth. However, transportation concerns and lack of technical expertise are some factors challenging the growth of the e-house market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the growing popularity of e-houses is expected to showcase significant prospects for the key players in the future.

The global e-house market is segmented on the basis of type, component, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as fixed (skid mounted) and mobile substation. On the basis of the component, the market is segmented as transformer, bus bar, power management system, variable frequency drive, switchgear, HVAC, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as industrial and utilities.

