Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Equipment Market Segmentation By Qualitative And Quantitative Research Incorporating Impact Of Economic And Non-Economic Aspects By 2027

The Asia Pacific cold plasma equipment market is expected to reach US$ 50.04 Mn in 2027 from US$ 14.20 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 17.1% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Equipment market is driven by factors such as the rising use of cold plasma in medical treatment, increasing hospital acquired infections (HAI), and development of innovative methods for treatment of cancer through cold plasma in the Asia Pacific region. Whereas, adverse effects of cold plasma, and lack of reimbursement are likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the Asia Pacific Cold Plasma Equipment market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00009733/

Cold Plasma is also called as non-thermal plasma and used in wide range of applications in various industries including medical and biomedical industries. It is a powerful tool which is used to provide antimicrobial treatment for wounds and injuries. The Cold Plasma Equipment technology offers non-thermal treatment of cancer, dentistry and others.

Cold plasma is proved very effective in the biomedicine. Cold plasma is used in many medical treatments such as, wound healing, cancer, dermatology, atmospheric plasma on diabetes-induced enzyme glycation, oxidative stress, and inflammation, disinfection and scar treatment. Cold plasma’s ability to kill bacteria, including the drug-resistant bacteria, to avoid further infection, helps in chronic wounds. This accelerates the process of wound healing and prevents further complications and the related discomforts. Although there are many other treatment methods for wound healing, it is expected that cold plasma therapy is one of the most effective ways. Plasma sources used in plasma medicine are typically “low temperature” plasma sources operated at atmospheric pressure. In this context, low temperature refers to temperatures similar to room temperature, usually slightly above. Increasing in cases of diabetes, wound and other inflammation, is growing the market.

Diabetes affects many parts of the body, especially feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are sores that develop on the feet, and they can develop even from seemingly trivial injuries to the feet. Diabetic foot ulcers are a common cause of amputation due to diabetes. Across the globe, approximately every 30 seconds one leg is amputated because of diabetes. According to the report published by International Journal of Endocrinology, in 2017, approximately 15–25% of patients with diabetes are susceptible to foot ulcer during their lifetime. Due to rise in use of cold plasma, in various kind of treatment, it is likely to increase the cold plasma equipment market. Therefore, the demand for cold plasma equipment is expected to increase during the forecast period.

The increasing use of cold plasma equipment in medical treatment cases in Asia Pacific is expected to drive cold plasma equipment market the growing pharmaceutical industry in the country create a lucrative opportunity and the presence of an established market for cold plasma equipment.

Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – Market Segmentation

Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Regime

Atmospheric Cold Plasma Equipment

Low Pressure Cold Plasma Equipment

Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Application

Wound Healing

Blood Coagulation

Cancer Treatment

Dentistry

Other Applications

Asia Pacific Cold plasma equipment – By Country

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Companies Mentioned

Henniker Plasma

Nordson Corporation

TheraDep Technologies

Neoplas tools GmbH

Plasmatreat GmbH

Adtec.

Terraplasma Medical GmbH

Tantec A/S

Europlasma NV

Bovie Medical

Ask For Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00009733/

Contact Us

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]