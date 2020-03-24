Sales of Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market to Grow at Robust CAGR 7.8% During 2026

In a recent study on the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market, leading research firm Persistence Market Research has tracked the growth path of the global market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing over an eight year period from 2018 to 2026.

The report features global market numbers and insights on the various factors driving the adoption of advanced uterine cancer diagnostic tests. According to the report, two of the main aspects responsible for a surge in revenue in the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market are – a rising awareness among the female population pertaining to the various diseases of the uterus, and the availability of different types of direct and combination tests to detect uterine cancer.

Persistence Market Research forecasts revenue in the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market to reach around US$ 3.8 Bn by 2026 end, up from an estimated value of about US$ 2 Bn in 2018. The market is expected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% during the eight year period from 2018 to 2026.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/17005

Numerous Tumor Marker Tests Currently Used to Detect Uterine Cancer to Provide a Wide Window of Opportunity in the Global Market

Persistence Market Research analysis indicates that the glycoproteins CA19.9, YKL-40, CA72.4, and CA15.3 are useful markers that help in the diagnosis of patients suffering from endometrial cancer and may provide a wide opportunity as advanced and improved tumor marker tests for uterine cancer diagnostic testing in the coming years. Early detection of endometrial cancer in women with irregular and post-menopausal bleeding (one of the early symptoms of endometrial carcinoma) is also likely to elevate the market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing. BRCA1 and BRCA2 breast cancer mutations are related to the spread of endometrial cancer in women.

Ongoing research studies that have linked uterine cancer and BRCA mutation indicate favorable outcomes for early-stage diagnosis and prevention of endometrial cancer, by suggesting a uterine diagnosis post the diagnosis of BRCA1 mutation. This is also anticipated to be a good opportunity area in the uterine cancer diagnostic testing market in the near future.

For Critical Insights On The Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market, Request For Customization Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/17005

Genetics and Epigenetics Trending the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market

Gene mutations are fast emerging as candidates in the carcinogenesis of endometrial carcinoma and uterine sarcoma. Gene mutations — including K-ras mutations, PTEN, and β-catenin — are being studied for the diagnosis of uterine cancer. Epigenetic factors such as DNA methylation and histone modification are also being studied to improve the rate of uterine cancer diagnosis.

Advanced genetics and epigenetics are the latest trends being observed in the uterine cancer diagnostic testing market. Another trend is the age standardization of the women population that can help differentiate women from a specific age group who are more prone to developing tumors that may lead to uterine cancer.

A Favorable Reimbursement Scenario to Augur Well for the Global Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market

Improved reimbursement for uterine cancer diagnostic testing services with co-payment models based on the levels of income of people is a positive development in the global market for uterine cancer diagnostic testing. For instance, Medicare offers good reimbursements for uterine cancer diagnostic testing in the U.S.

The governments across countries in North America have implemented co-payment reimbursement models that can be adjusted as per the income levels of the population. This is benefiting the global uterine cancer diagnostic testing market.

Company Profiles

Abbott

Roche Holdings AG

Siemens AG

Danaher

BioMerieux SA

Others

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/17005

Key Research Findings on the Uterine Cancer Diagnostic Testing Market

Persistence Market Research throws light on the top regional growth markets for uterine cancer diagnostic testing; the most prevalent type of uterine cancer; the widely accepted test type to diagnose uterine cancer; and top end users in the uterine cancer diagnostic testing market in this comprehensive research study.