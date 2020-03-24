Mobile SoC Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2025

A report on global Mobile SoC market by PMR

The global Mobile SoC market report scrutinizes the market behavior and the manner in which the market has been performing and responding to various situations. Starting with some basic definitions associated with Mobile SoC , the report progresses to various analyses (DROT and Porter’s Five Forces) for evaluating the positive and negative factors impacting market growth.

The market report breaks down the Mobile SoC market into various segments – product type, end use, and region and market players. Market shares of each segment is depicted accurately along with the factors responsible for them.

Key insights of the Mobile SoC market report:

Market value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units) data for each segment and sub-segment.

Critical study of new projects, and innovative strategies adopted by each Mobile SoC vendor, in the last 5 years.

Market behavior of the Mobile SoC market during the forecast period.

Thorough analysis of supply-side as well as demand-side trends ratio in each region.

Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research enclosing the effect of economic and non-economic factors.

Key Players

The global vendors for Mobile SoC include:

The key players considered in the study of the Mobile SoC market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Mobile SoC is divided by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the APEJ and Japan region dominate the market regarding revenue generation due to the large presence of the mobile phone manufacturers as well as rapidly increasing demand for mobile phones as these region contains the highly populated countries such as India, China, and others. North America is following the APEJ and Japan regarding revenue generation due to the increasing technological advancements in enhancing the smartphone usability and features this factor is responsible for increasing demand for the Mobile SoC. The Western Europe follows the North America market due to the rapid adoption of the new technological advancements in this region followed by Eastern Europe. The MEA and Latin America region are expected to grow at the moderate CAGR.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Mobile SoC Segments

Global Mobile SoC Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Mobile SoC Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Mobile SoC Market

Global Mobile SoC Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Mobile SoC Market

Mobile SoC Technology

Value Chain of Mobile SoC

Global Mobile SoC Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Mobile SoC includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics of the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market

The Mobile SoC market addresses the questions, such as

What manufacturing techniques are the Mobile SoC market players implementing to develop Mobile SoC ?

How many units of Mobile SoC were sold in 2018?

What are factors influencing the consumption pattern of Mobile SoC among customers?

Which challenges are the Mobile SoC players currently encountering in the Mobile SoC market?

Why region holds the largest share in the Mobile SoC market over the forecast period?

