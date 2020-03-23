Contrast Media Agents Market Forecast to 2027 with Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand and SWOT Analysis

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Contrast Media Agents Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Imaging Modality, Indication, Route of Administration and Geography. The Global Contrast Media Agents Market is expected to reach US$ 6,860.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,855.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global contrast media agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global contrast media agents market was segmented by type, imaging modality, indication and route of administration. The type segment was classified as iodinated contrast media, gadolinium based contrast media, barium-based contrast media, microbubble contrast media. Based on the imaging modality the market is classified as X-Ray/CT, magnetic resonance imaging and ultrasound. On the basis of indication the market is classified as cardiovascular disorders, cancer, gastrointestinal disorders, musculoskeletal disorders, neurological disorders, nephrological disorders. And based on the route of administration the market is divided into intravascular, oral and rectal.

Leading Contrast Media Agents Market Players:

General Electric Bayer AG Bracco GUERBET Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc. nanoPET Pharma GmbH Unijules Life Sciences Ltd. Magnus Health Management Pvt Ltd. J.B.Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Jodas Expoim

Contrast Media Agents Market to 2027– Global Analysis and forecast is a specialized and in-depth study of the Contrast Media Agents with a focus on the global market trends. The report provides an overview of global Contrast Media Agents Market with detailed market segmentation by components, end users and regions. Major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. Furthermore, the provide market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Contrast Media Agents Market at global, regional and country level.

The Contrast Media Agents Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It also evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and offers exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Also, Contrast Media Agents Market key players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

