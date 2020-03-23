Water Purifier Market Report, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Water Purifier Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global water purifier market size reached US$ 36.3 Billion in 2019. Water plays a vital role in sustaining life among plants, animals and human beings. However, as fresh water is only available in a very small fraction, there is currently a rise in the demand for water purifiers across the globe. Water purifiers assist in removing contaminants, such as toxins, bacteria, chemicals, harmful gases and suspended solids from water. They treat water to make it fit for human consumption and industrial usage, and aid in minimizing the risk of acquiring waterborne diseases.

Global Water Purifier Market Trends:

Owing to rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and growing global population, there is a significant rise in the demand for food across the globe. Consequently, farmers are excessively utilizing agrochemicals to increase their overall production. These chemicals are released from farms and contaminate nearby water bodies, such as lakes, rivers and oceans. The resulting water pollution is further exacerbated by untreated wastewater and the effluents released from various industries. Therefore, there is a boost in the sales for water purifiers to meet the requirements of clean water in the residential and industrial sectors. Furthermore, some of the leading manufacturers operating in the industry are focusing on launching well-equipped products in the market that utilize advanced water purification technologies. On account of these factors, the market value is projected to reach US$ 59.5 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Breakup by Technology Type:

Gravity Purifiers

RO Purifiers

UV Purifiers

Sediment Filter

Water Softener

Others

Amongst these, RO purifiers exhibit a clear dominance in the market.

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Retail Stores

Direct sales

Online

Retail stores currently account for the majority of the total market share.

Market Breakup by End-User:

Industrial

Commercial

Household

At present, the household sector holds the largest market share.

Market Summary:

