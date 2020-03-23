Radiation Cure Coatings Market Research on Radiation Cure Coatings Market 2019 and Analysis to 2025

Global Radiation Cure Coatings Market – From PMR’s Viewpoint

PMR, in its latest business report elaborates the current situation of the global Radiation Cure Coatings market in terms of volume (x units), value (Mn/Bn USD), production, and consumption. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, end uses, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern, and future prospect.

In this Radiation Cure Coatings market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of product type, the global Radiation Cure Coatings market report covers the key segments,

market participants a distinctive competitive advantage in terms of raw material supply and procurement. The market has also been witnessing noticeable growth on account of significant technological advancements in the radiation curing technology which present many advantages, applicable to a wide range of substrates, particularly heat-sensitive substrates such as plastic and wood. In addition, radiation cure coatings are manufactured through eco-friendly technological processes without any volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, and has replaced various conventional low solids, solvent borne coatings

However, as high material costs are involved in manufacturing process as well as the need to install new application equipment, radiation cure coatings account for a small share of the total coating market. Moreover, there is relatively minimal consumption of radiation cure coatings on metal, which individually account for the largest industrial coating market. Over the next few years, government regulations particularly concerning air pollution in matured regions such as North America and Europe are anticipated to be the key driving factors behind the adoption of low pollution coating technologies such as radiation cure coatings.

Increasing implementation of solvent-free formulations in order to meet environmental restrictions coupled with the growth of the wood coatings industry are some of the key driving forces for the radiation coatings market. In addition, economic advantages rapid curing and drying, low energy consumption during the manufacturing process as well as superior hardness and abrasion resistance properties of these coatings have also contributed significantly towards the growth of the market. However, escalating prices of raw materials associated with the manufacturing of radiation cure coatings are expected to hamper the growth of the market. Increasing use of radiation cured coatings in printed electronics which include electric device manufactured by printing hold significant potential for the growth of the market. Ultra-violet curable coatings and inks are being increasingly produced which exhibit the potential for widespread consumption in transdermal patches, electroluminescent, portable photovoltaics, and organic light emitting diodes. Moreover, increasing trend towards the implementation of bio-based materials in radiation cure products are also expected to provide new opportunities towards the growth of the market.

BASF SE, Chongqing Changfeng Chemical, Cytec Corporation, Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals, Royal DSM, and Sartomer are some of the key manufacturers for radiation cure coatings present in the market.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Radiation Cure Coatings market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Radiation Cure Coatings market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

The Radiation Cure Coatings market research addresses the following queries:

Why end use remains the top consumer of Radiation Cure Coatings in region? Which segment does the consumers highly prefer? How will the global Radiation Cure Coatings market look like by the end of the forecast period? What innovative technologies are the Radiation Cure Coatings players using to get an edge over their rivals? What are the restraints affecting the growth of the global Radiation Cure Coatings market?

After reading the Radiation Cure Coatings market report, readers can

Get hints about various agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Radiation Cure Coatings market players.

Outline prominent regions holding significant share in the global Radiation Cure Coatings market alongwith the key countries.

Investigate a comparative study between leading and emerging Radiation Cure Coatings market vendors.

Comprehensive evaluation on the changing pattern of consumers across various regions.

Important trends affecting the adoption pattern of Radiation Cure Coatings in various industries.

Radiation Cure Coatings market players – Player 1, Player 2, Player 3, and Player 4, among others represent the global Radiation Cure Coatings market. The market study depicts an extensive analysis of all the players running in the Radiation Cure Coatings market report based on distribution channels, local network, innovative launches, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation. Further, the market strategies, and mergers & acquisitions associated with the players are enclosed in the Radiation Cure Coatings market report.

