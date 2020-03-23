Qualitative Strategic insights on Sports Apparel Market Grow Significantly By 2014-2020 Focusing Key Players like Nike, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro, Ltd., Fila, Inc., Lululemon Athletica Incorporation

Sports apparels are mainly worn during workout sessions or while playing sports. Sports apparel are designed to provide comfort and agility during physical movements. Growing health awareness among consumers has compelled them to indulge in different kind of fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga amongst others, in turn fuelling the demand of sports apparel.

The market is further supplemented by the increasing women participation in sports and related activities. Geographically, North America was the largest revenue-generating region in 2014 in the world sports apparel market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the leading revenue-generating region by 2020, owing to increasing disposable income coupled with rising living standards in the developing countries such as China and India. However, availability of low quality and counterfeit products has marginally restrained the growth of the world sports apparel market.

Some of the key players:

Nike, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro, Ltd., Fila, Inc., Lululemon Athletica Incorporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company.

The world sports apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2015 2020. Men are the largest end-user of sports apparel, followed by women and children. The popularity of sports clothing among women is growing at a significant pace due to the increasing inclination and participation of women in different sports activities. Though online sales is gaining momentum, retail stores would continue to be the most preferred and dominant sales medium worldwide.

Prominent companies in the market have adopted various growth strategies to capture larger market share. Product launches, partnerships and acquisitions are the major growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain in the increasing competition. For instance, in July 2014, Adidas entered into a partnership with Manchester United, one of the most successful and popular football clubs in the world, to promote its products globally, which has helped in strengthening the market position of the company across several geographies.

