Astronishing Growth in Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market 2020 with top key players like The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Herbalife International, Kellogg Company, General Mills Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Abott. Healthcare

Weight loss and weight management diets are consumed to reduce body weight or to avoid oneself from gaining weight. Low-calorie and low-sodium food & beverages are increasingly used by consumers to reduce the overall calorie intake through food and beverages and are referred to as better-for-you food & beverages. Sweet potato, brown rice, oatmeal, whole wheat pasta, cream of hot rice cereal and many other such foods are gaining popularity among health and fitness conscious customers.

Meal replacements are used as a substitute for regular food items and comprise of protein bars, protein shakes and other such products. Dietary supplements are being increasingly used by consumers to burn body fat and reduce overall body weight. North America is the highest revenue generating region in the global weight loss and weight management market. The APAC region, however, would witness fastest growth during the forecast period due to the rising obese population, increasing disposable income and rising health consciousness among individuals.

Some of the key players of Microwave Oven Market:

The Coca Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Herbalife International, Kellogg Company, General Mills Inc., Nutrisystem Inc., Abott. Healthcare, Weight Watchers International Inc., Medifast Inc. and Kraft Foods. Herbalife Ltd

Weight gain and obesity are amongst major health concerns for individuals today. Excess weight leads to major health issues such as diabetes, heart problems, high blood pressure and many others. Other factors driving the market include health awareness initiatives of the government and attractive marketing strategies adopted by players operating in weight loss and weight management diet market. However, the rising production costs of protein supplements and premium pricing of better-for-you food & beverages are amongst major challenges for the industry.

The market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel and geography. The products covered in the report include better-for-you food & beverages, meal replacements, dietary supplements, low-calorie sweeteners and green tea. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is segmented into multi-level marketing, large retail, small retail, health & beauty stores and online distribution. To gain a comprehensive understanding, the market scenario is analyzed across key geographic regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA. Asia Pacific has emerged to be the fastest growing market primarily due to the rapid increase in obesity caused due to the increasing per-capita consumption of fast foods in the region.

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market from 2014 – 2020 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014 – 2020. Forecast and analysis of Weight Loss and Weight Management Diet Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

