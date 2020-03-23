Ketogenic Diet Food Market Report, Size, Share, Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Ketogenic Diet Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the Ketogenic Diet Food market reached a strong growth in 2019. Ketogenic (keto) diet is currently gaining momentum across the globe as it helps in burning fat from the body more effectively. It includes the consumption of food with low-carb, high-fat and moderate protein content. The intake of fat helps in replacing the carbohydrate intake and producing the required number of calories needed in a day. This helps in turning fat into ketone in the liver and supplying energy to the body.

The market is currently driven by the increasing awareness among individuals about the benefits offered by the ketogenic diet. Consequently, more eateries and restaurants are coming up with keto-friendly diet food, such as keto iced tea, bulletproof coffee, and keto hot chocolate. Apart from this, owing to the rising prevalence of type-2 diabetes, polycystic ovaries syndrome, and metabolic syndrome, the demand for ketogenic diet food is escalating around the world. Other factors, such as the increasing number of players introducing ketogenic food and beverages, bourgeoning e-commerce sector, rising consumer expenditure capacities, and expanding application of the diet in the medical sector, are anticipated to strengthen the market growth in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025.

Market Breakup by Product:

Supplements

Beverages

Snacks

Dairy Products

Others

Market Breakup by Type:

Organic

Traditional

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

Ample Foods

Ancient Nutrition

Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Dang Foods Co.

Essentially Keto

Fat Snax, Glanbia Plc

Nestle

Perfect Keto

Pruvit Ventures Inc.

The Good Fat Co.

