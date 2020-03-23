Active Geofencing Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2024 | Google, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, Bluedot Innovation, Gimbal
Active Geofencing Global Market Report 2020-2024
Geofencing is a technology that defines a virtual boundary around a real-world geographical area. In doing so, a radius of interest is established that can trigger an action in a geo-enabled phone or other portable electronic device.
The use of smartphones has enabled small- and medium-scale businesses to reach out to customers visiting their premises. Access to applications, like Google Earth, has allowed people to know about the nearby places. A small business uses geofencing to let the customers in the locality know about its new products and offers and retain them, if they visit the locality. The demand in this segment is increasing, particularly in developed and emerging countries, mainly in urban areas.
This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, Bluedot Innovation, Gimbal, Verve, Radar Labs
Product Type Segmentation
Fixed
Mobile
Industry Segmentation
BFSI
Retail
Transportation and Logistics
Healthcare
Defense and Military/Industrial Manufacturing
Table of Content:
Section 1 Active Geofencing Product Definition
Section 2 Global Active Geofencing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer Active Geofencing Business Introduction
Section 4 Global Active Geofencing Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global Active Geofencing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global Active Geofencing Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global Active Geofencing Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 Active Geofencing Market Forecast 2019-2024
Section 9 Active Geofencing Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 Active Geofencing Segmentation Industry
Section 11 Active Geofencing Cost of Production Analysis
