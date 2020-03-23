Active Geofencing Market Set for Rapid Growth During 2020 – 2024 | Google, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, Bluedot Innovation, Gimbal

Active Geofencing Global Market Report 2020-2024

Geofencing is a technology that defines a virtual boundary around a real-world geographical area. In doing so, a radius of interest is established that can trigger an action in a geo-enabled phone or other portable electronic device.

The use of smartphones has enabled small- and medium-scale businesses to reach out to customers visiting their premises. Access to applications, like Google Earth, has allowed people to know about the nearby places. A small business uses geofencing to let the customers in the locality know about its new products and offers and retain them, if they visit the locality. The demand in this segment is increasing, particularly in developed and emerging countries, mainly in urban areas.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Google, IBM, Microsoft, Samsung, Bluedot Innovation, Gimbal, Verve, Radar Labs

Product Type Segmentation

Fixed

Mobile

Industry Segmentation

BFSI

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Defense and Military/Industrial Manufacturing

Table of Content:

Section 1 Active Geofencing Product Definition

Section 2 Global Active Geofencing Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Active Geofencing Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Active Geofencing Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Active Geofencing Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global Active Geofencing Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global Active Geofencing Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 Active Geofencing Market Forecast 2019-2024

Section 9 Active Geofencing Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 Active Geofencing Segmentation Industry

Section 11 Active Geofencing Cost of Production Analysis

