Global M2M, IoT and Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market Share and Forecast to 2025 with Top Key Players
The Global M2M, IoT and Wearable Technology Ecosystems Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the M2M, IoT and Wearable Technology Ecosystems development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global M2M, IoT and Wearable Technology Ecosystems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Adidas
Boston Scientific
Eurotech
Fitbit
Garmin
Jabra
Jawbone
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Meta Watch
Motorola Solutions
Nike
Pebble
Plantronics
Polar Electro
Recon Instruments
Samsung
Sony
Zephyr Technology
AGT International
Carriots
Cisco
Davra Networks
Flutura
IBM
ILS Technology
Maven Systems
Northwest Analytics
SAP
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Wristwear
Headwear and Eyewear
Neckwear
Bodywear
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Electronics
Healthcare
Enterprise and Industrial Applications
Other Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
