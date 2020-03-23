Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications
The Global Location-Based Services (LBS) System Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Location-Based Services (LBS) System development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Location-Based Services (LBS) System market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ericsson
Syniverse
Ekahau
Galigeo
Masternaut
Pitney Bowes
Tomtom International
Polaris Wireless
TCS
Ruckus
DigitalGlobe
Cisco Systems
Google Inc
IBM Corp
Microsoft Corp
Oracle Corp
Qualcomm
ESRI
Zebra Technologies
Teldio
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Indoor Location
Outdoor Location
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
Defense
Government and Public Utilities
Healthcare and Life Sciences
Industrial Manufacturing
Retail and E-Commerce
Transportation and Logistics
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
