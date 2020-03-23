Global Radio Frequency (RF) Market Size, Share, Industry Investment Analysis and Forecast to 2025 with Top Applications
The Global Radio Frequency (RF) Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Radio Frequency (RF) development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2018, the global Radio Frequency (RF) market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Murata
Radiall
Amphenol
AVX
TE
Taoglas
Switchcraft
Pomona
Hirose Electric
Neutrik
Molex
Cinch Connectivity Solutions
LEMO
Bourns
SOURIAU
Alien Technology Corporation
Applied Wireless Identifications Group, Inc
CAEN RFID Srl
Impinj
Intermec, Inc
Invengo Information Technology Ltd Co
Sato Holdings Corporation
STiD
Zebra
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Low Frequency
IF
High Frequency
Market segment by Application, split into
Communication Field
RFID Field
Medical Field
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Radio Frequency (RF) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Radio Frequency (RF) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
