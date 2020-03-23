Global Security Screening Market Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Forecast to 2025
The Global Security Screening Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Security Screening development in United States, Europe and China.
Security screening market is considered as one of the most important sectors as it involves the individual’s security at places such as airports, railways, stadiums, public places, border checkpoints, government applications, and private sectors, among others. Security screening helps to avoid financial, economic, and human loss. There has been an increase in unethical and unlawful practices in the world and this can be controlled with the help of the security screening products such as full body X-ray scanners, explosive trace detectors, electromagnetic metal detectors.
In 2018, the global Security Screening market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
L3
Nuctech
AS&E
Smiths Group
Rapiscan Systems
Safran
Adani
Westminster
Astrophysics
CEIA
Analogic
OSI Systems
NEXT Biometric
Argus TrueID
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cargo & Vehicle Inspection
Parcel Inspection
Personnel Inspection
Explosives & Narcotics Detectionx
Liquid Inspection
Radioactive Substances Monitor
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Airport
Other Public Transportation
Large Stadium/Facility
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Security Screening status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Security Screening development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
