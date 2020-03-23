Medical Device Complaint Management Industry Global Module Market Share, and Key Country Analysis to 2025
Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Medical Device Complaint Management Market” has been added to orbis research database.
The Global Medical Device Complaint Management Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Medical Device Complaint Management development in United States, Europe and China.
Incorporating software helps organizations in maintaining better documentation. A multi-page electronic form ensures precise recording of complaint data along with reorganizing documentation into a simple process. This helps in maintaining transparency and improves decision-making related to customer complaints.
The major growth driver of the global medical device complaint management market in the future is the growing software usage for support the overall process of complaint management.
In 2018, the global Medical Device Complaint Management market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
MasterControl
Parexel International Corporation
SAS
Freyr
AssurX
Sparta Systems
Wipro
Biovia
IQVIA
Tata Consulting Services
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Complaints Log/Intake
Product Surveillance & Regulatory Compliance
Returned/Non-Returned Product Analysis
Resolve & Closure
Market segment by Application, split into
Small & Medium Enterprise
Large Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
