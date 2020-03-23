Global Machine Learning in Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2025 Detailed in New Research Report

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Machine Learning in Manufacturing Market” has been added to orbis research database.

Machine Learning in manufacturing can be used in visual quality control. Quality assurance in manufacturing is demanding and expensive, yes, but also absolutely crucial. After all, selling flawed goods results in returns and disappointed customers. Harnessing the power of image recognition and deep learning may significantly reduce the cost of visual quality control while also boosting overall process efficiency.

In 2018, the global Machine Learning in Manufacturing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Intel

IBM

Siemens

GE

Google

Microsoft

Micron Technology

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Nvidia

Sight Machine

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Automobile

Energy and Power

Pharmaceuticals

Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductors and Electronics

Food & Beverages

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Machine Learning in Manufacturing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Machine Learning in Manufacturing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

