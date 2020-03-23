Green Tea Market was valued at US$ 12,777.6 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2019 to 2027 to reach US$ 21,456.2 million by 2027

Green tea is prepared from the Camellia sinensis plant. The leaf buds and dried leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant are used in the preparation of the green tea. It is prepared by pan-frying and steaming these leaves, followed by drying them. Green tea is known to be beneficial against various health issues such as depression, various types of cancers such as lung cancer, liver cancer, colon cancer, gastric cancer, and many others. Some of the scientific studies have also proven that the consumption of green tea is beneficial in enhancing thinking skills and also is helpful in lowering cholesterol and triglycerides in the body. The global green tea market, by type, has been segmented into green tea bags, green tea instant mixes, iced green tea, loose leaf, and others. The green tea bags segment led the global green tea market in 2018. Moreover, the loose leaf segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period.

The market for global green tea market is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global green tea market are AriZona Beverage Co., Associated British Foods plc, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC., Finlays, Hankook Tea, ITO EN, Kirin Holdings Company Ltd, Nestle S.A., Tata Global Beverages, and Unilever among others.

Consumers in developed and developing regions have become more aware of their health these days. Green tea is made from leaves and buds of Camellia sinensis, and it does not involve the process of withering and oxidation. The consumption of green tea is known to prevent cancer, liver cirrhosis, obesity, blood pressure, and many other chronic diseases. It also helps in losing weight as it is composed of bioactive substances, including caffeine and polyphenols that help in breaking down of fat cells and discharging them into the circulatory tract, thereby driving its demand. A drink made by combining green tea and lemon offers numerous health benefits as it has several anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial properties. Nutrients such as amino acids, vitamins, minerals, polysaccharides, and enzymes are said to be present in Aloe Vera green tea. Cinnamon green tea helps fight stomach and digestive disorders and increases digestion by enhancing the ability of your body to properly break down food and efficiently absorb nutrients. Basil green tea is helpful in sharpening memory while reducing anxiety.

In 2018, Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the global green tea market. The largest market share of the Asia Pacific region is primarily attributed to changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward healthy and natural food products. The demand for green tea is expected to increase in the region with the growing awareness of the health benefits attributed with the consumption of green tea. The green tea manufacturers are expanding their production activities in developed countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea so as to meet the rising demands of green tea in the region which is further expected to expand the growth of the Green tea market in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Green Tea Market Landscape Green Tea Market – Key Market Dynamics Green Tea Market – Global Market Analysis Green Tea Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Green Tea Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Green Tea Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Green Tea Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Green Tea Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

