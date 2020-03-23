Monoclonal Antibodies Market Analysis and Professional Outlook 2018 to 2025

Monoclonal Antibodies are the large proteins produced by the white blood cells that destroy harmful foreign substances that enter the human bodies. These are beginning to replace conventional antibodies in blood banking and also are used in the identification of organisms in the bacteriology laboratory. The Global Monoclonal Antibodies Market was 89.62 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to reach 129.94 Billion USD by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.45% during the period

Growth by Region

North America region will dominate the market during the forecast period. This growth is due to the existence of good healthcare infrastructure and growing emphasis by government for infection control. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific will have the highest growth rate due to increase in the spending power of the people in this region along with increase in the spending on research.

Drivers vs. Constraints

The increasing prevalence of cancer and other chronic diseases drive the growth of the Global Monoclonal Antibodies market. Rising awareness among patients and physicians on the applications of monoclonal antibodies also drive this market.

Monoclonal antibodies drugs are very specific in nature with limited targets which restrict this market growth.

Industry Structure and Update

Three major companies Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, and Roche launched three Monoclonal Antibody therapies which are today’s leading ones

