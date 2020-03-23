Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market 2020 Global Industry Size, Growth, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Vertical farming is the practice of producing food in vertically stacked layers, vertically inclined surfaces and/or integrated in other structures. The modern idea of vertical farming uses controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) technology, where all environmental factors can be controlled. These facilities utilize artificial control of light, environmental control (humidity, temperature, gases) and fertigation. Some vertical farms use techniques similar to greenhouses, where natural sunlight can be augmented with artificial lighting and metal reflectors.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4397013

The global Vertical Farming, Plant Factory market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.

Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:

Fluorescent lamp grow lights

LED grow lights

HPS grow lights

Incandescent Lamp & Halide Lamp grow lights

Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:

Philips

OSRAM

Illumitex

GE

Valoya

Everlight Electronics

Epistar

LumiGrow

LEDHYDROPONICS

Fionia Lighting

Netled

Apollo Horticulture

Grow LED Hydro

Flow Magic

California LightWorks

Kessil

Kind LED Grow Lights

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Cidly

Sunprou

JCX LED

Weshine

K-light

QEE Technology

Rosy Electronics

Ohmax Optoelectronic Lighting

Zhicheng Lighting

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4397013

Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications

Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of Research

1.1.1 Definition

Figure Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Picture

1.1.2 Specifications

Table Product Specifications of Vertical Farming, Plant Factory

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 by Type

Table Products Segment of Vertical Farming, Plant Factory

Table Global Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.1.1 Fluorescent lamp grow lights

Table Fluorescent lamp grow lights Overview

1.2.1.2 LED grow lights

Table LED grow lights Overview

1.2.1.3 HPS grow lights

Table HPS grow lights Overview

1.2.1.4 Incandescent Lamp & Halide Lamp grow lights

Table Incandescent Lamp & Halide Lamp grow lights Overview

1.2.2 by Application

Table Application Segment of Vertical Farming, Plant Factory

Table Global Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)

1.2.2.1 Commercial Greenhouses

Table Commercial Greenhouses Overview

1.2.2.2 Indoor Grow Facilities

Table Indoor Grow Facilities Overview

1.2.2.3 Research Applications

Table Research Applications Overview

1.2.3 by Regions

Table Global Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market by Re

Continued….

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-vertical-farming-plant-factory-market-research-report-2015-2025

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155