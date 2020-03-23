Ornamental Fish Feed Market Share, Size 2020| Emerging Rapidly with Global Latest Trends, Growth, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2025
Aquarium fish feed, or ornamental fish feed, is plant or animal material intended for consumption by pet fish kept in aquariums or ponds. Fish foods normally contain macro nutrients, trace elements and vitamins necessary to keep captive fish in good health. The aquarium fish feed area is divided into flakes, granulated food and food tablets etc. The fish feeds also contain additives such as sex hormones or beta carotene to artificially enhance the color of ornamental fish.
The global Ornamental Fish Feed market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Live food
Processed food
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Tetra
UPEC
Canadian Aquatic Feed
Coppens International BV
Ocean Star International (OSI)
Hikari
JBL
Sera
Ocean Nutrition
Marubeni Nisshin Feed
Aqua One
Dongpinghu Feed
Inch-Gold Fish
Sanyou Chuangmei
Beijing New Rainbow Feed Industries
Cargill
SunSun
Kaytee
Aqueon
Porpoise Aquarium
Haifeng Feeds
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Goldfish
Koi
Tropical Fish
Others
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
