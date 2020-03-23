Global Vanilla Market 2020 Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Key players, Trends, Recent Development and Forecast Till 2025
Vanilla is the fruit of a thick green orchid vine (v. planifolia) that grows wild on the edge of the Mexican tropical forests. The vines, when grown wild, will grow up to the top of tall trees in the jungle. Commercially, the vines are pruned for a few reasons. One is that the vines will not flower until they stop growing. And two, the vines need to be at a height where workers can reach them. Once the vines stop growing they produce clusters of buds that eventually develop into orchids, up to 1000 flowers for one vine. Not all the flowers are hand pollinated though. They are thinned out so as to guarantee good quality beans, albeit fewer in quantity. After hand pollination, the flowers develop into long thin green pods or beans that can grow up to 12 inches (30 cm) long. Average length is about 8 inches long. These tasteless and odorless green pods are hand-picked when they are still not ripe and then the fermentation process begins. The beans are first plunged into hot water and then the ‘drying’ and ‘sweating’ process starts. The beans are dried in the sun during the day and then wrapped in the blankets at night so they can sweat. This process can last anywhere from 2 to 6 months until the beans become a very dark brown color and develop a white crystalline substance (or frost) on the outside of the bean, called vanillin. The vanillin is what gives the beans their wonderful flavor and aroma and these beans are prized. At this point the beans are aged to bring out their full flavor, and this can take up to two years. Once dried and cured the vanilla pods need to be kept airtight to retain their wonderful flavor.
The global Vanilla market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The objective of report is to define, segment, and project the market on the basis of product type, application, and region, and to describe the content about the factors influencing market dynamics, policy, economic, technology and market entry etc.
Based on products type, the report describes major products type share of regional market. Products mentioned as follows:
Industrial Food
Retail
Food Service
Cosmetic
Pharma
Others
Leading vendors in the market are included based on profile, business performance etc. Vendors mentioned as follows:
Lochhead Manufacturing Co
Spice Jungle
Vanilla Queen
David Michael & Co
Heilala Vanilla
Venui Vanilla
Nielsen-Massey
Blue Cattle Truck
Sonoma Syrup Company
Hawaiian Vanilla Company
Frontier
Singing Dog
Based on Application, the report describes major application share of regional market. Application mentioned as follows:
Ice Cream
Beverage
Snack
Based on region, the report describes major regions market by products and application. Regions mentioned as follows:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of Research
1.1.1 Definition
Figure Vanilla Picture
1.1.2 Specifications
Table Product Specifications of Vanilla
1.2 Market Segment
1.2.1 by Type
Table Products Segment of Vanilla
Table Global Vanilla Market by Type, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.1.1 Industrial Food
Table Industrial Food Overview
1.2.1.2 Retail
Table Retail Overview
1.2.1.3 Food Service
Table Food Service Overview
1.2.1.4 Cosmetic
Table Cosmetic Overview
1.2.1.5 Pharma
Table Pharma Overview
1.2.1.6 Others
Table Others Overview
1.2.2 by Application
Table Application Segment of Vanilla
Table Global Vanilla Market by Application, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
1.2.2.1 Ice Cream
Table Ice Cream Overview
1.2.2.2 Beverage
Table Beverage Overview
1.2.2.3 Snack
Table Snack Overview
1.2.3 by Regions
Table Global Vanilla Market by Region, 2011-2022 (USD Million)
2 Industry Chain
2.1 Industry Chain Structure
Figure Industry Chain Structure of Vanilla
2.2 Upstream
Table Cost of Vanilla
Figure Manufacturing Process of Vanilla
2.3 Market
2.3.1 SWOT<br< br=””>
Continued….
