Global Telecom Cloud Billing Services Market 2020 | Industry Size, Growth Opportunities, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Telecom Billing is the group of processes of communications service providers that are responsible to collect consumption data, calculate charging and billing information, produce bills to customers, process their payments and manage debt collection. Cloud computing is the new in telecom billing that catalyzes important modifications in traditional billing architectures.

The increased use of mobile wallet is one of the interesting trends that has gained traction in recent times. The convergent charging software helps the telecom operators integrate the charging system with various financial institutions for transferring money or paying bills. For instance, Bharti Airtel Ltd. offers a mobile wallet service that allows subscribers to use their mobile phone for every payment option. Japanese telecom operator NTT DoCoMo has a mobile wallet service that allows mobile phone users to replace their existing credit card with the mobile phone

The market is dominated by prepaid subscribers with close to 80% of GSM subscribers using these services. Currently, many telecom service providers are adopting a customer-centric business model to increase their prepaid customer base. As a result, they are combining multiple services and offering bundled services based on individual requirements. Also, most telecom operators are using an online billing process for bill generation and payment receipt instead of sending individual bills.

In 2018, the global Telecom Cloud Billing Services market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Cloud Billing Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Cloud Billing Services development in United States, Europe and China.

