2020 Future Of Germany Automobile Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The German automotive report provides a complete overview of the trends that shape the German automotive market. The German automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service-oriented model, with new players focusing heavily on customer experience and consumer data. Transitions in the automotive markets offer opportunities for some parts, while other components are exposed to a sharp decline compared to the forecasts.

Companies along the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes in order to maintain sales and profits. New vehicles have to be adapted to the current state of the art and consumer preferences.

The geographic diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automakers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D spending scenarios. Both large companies and start-ups aggressively focus on connected and autonomous vehicles in the country.

The government’s strong focus on promoting the automotive industry in the country is an important driver for Germany. However, strict environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions require high investments.

Report description –

The future value proposition for the German automotive market up to 2025 is described in detail in the research. It also provides the prerequisite for gaining market share in the German automotive industry. It offers detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The research includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the German automotive market so that users can identify important trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends for various types of vehicles, including passenger cars (PC), LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans, motorcycles and others.

The report includes annual historical and forecast data on car sales, commercial vehicle sales, car production, LCV production, bus and truck production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further annual historical data on the import and export market value of passenger cars , Buses, vans and HCVs by country of origin / destination are included in the German automobile report.

The report shows the effects of current business and economic trends on the future of the automotive industry in Germany. From 2005 to 2025, key macroeconomic factors for consumption are forecast, including GDP, disposable income, population and inflation trends.

The German automotive market is compared with the comparable markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, growth in demand, supply scenario and competitive structure. The report also analyzes regional and global trends in the automotive industry for the years 2018 to 2025.

Leading automobile companies that are present on the German automotive market will be presented. Business description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and an overview of the German automotive business of three leading automotive companies are included. In addition, important current developments and their effects on the German automotive industry are presented.

Scope

– Most important results of the German automotive market and launch – 2018

– Prominent German market trends in terms of sales, consumption, production, OEMs, sales, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with comparable markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of the German automotive market with a presentation of the most important ones Drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual outlook for supply and demand (sales) from 2005 to 2025 for

– passenger cars

– light commercial vehicles

– heavy trucks

– buses

– delivery vans

– motorcycles

– GDP, population, inflation, forecasts of disposable income

– Business, SWOT and finance profiles of leading companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers

to increase sales of new and used car sales and services.

Identify key trends and hidden opportunities.

Gain a clear understanding of the country’s value chain for automobiles.

Develop sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development.

Understand paradigm shifts in consumer preferences.

Comparing growth in Germany with its comparative markets Automobile business

Gain insight into the role of local legal and regulatory authorities in Germany

Table of Contents

1. Germany automotive industry

1.1 market size and definition

1.2 study

assumptions 1.3 research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Important trends

2.2 Outlook for the German automotive market, 2018-2025

2.3 Outlook for the German automotive market by vehicle type, 2018-2025

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Porter’s five-force analysis

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1 Main strengths

3.3.2

Main weaknesses 3.3.3 Potential opportunities

3.3.4 Potential threats

4.Germany automotive market outlook and growth opportunities

4.1 Germany automotive market outlook

, 2005-2018 , 2019-2025 4.2 Germany car sales outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Germany commercial vehicle sales outlook , 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.4 Germany car production outlook , 2005-2018 , 2019-2025

4.5 Germany Commercial Vehicle Production Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

5. Analysis of the German automobile trade

5.1 Germany cars – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.2 Germany goods transport vehicles – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.3 Germany trucks – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.4 Germany motorcycles – imports and exports, 2013-2018

6. Analysis of German automotive companies

6.1 Domestic and international companies

6.2 Key products from leading companies

6.3 Industry consolidation trends

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automotive companies in Germany

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C.

8. Demographic and macroeconomic outlook for

Germany until 2025 8.1 Outlook for German GDP (gross domestic product, current prices), 2005-2018,

Continuation….

