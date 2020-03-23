2020 Future Of Philippines Automobile Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The Philippine Automobile Report provides a complete overview of the trends that shape the Philippine automotive market. The Philippine automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service-oriented model, with new players focusing heavily on customer experience and consumer data.

Transitions in the automotive markets offer opportunities for some parts, while other components are exposed to a sharp decline compared to the forecasts.

Companies along the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes in order to maintain sales and profits. New vehicles have to be adapted to the current state of the art and consumer preferences.

The geographic diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automakers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D spending scenarios. Both large companies and start-ups aggressively focus on connected and autonomous vehicles in the country.

A strong government focus on promoting the country’s automotive industry is an important driver for the Philippines. However, strict environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions require high investments.

Report description –

The future value proposition for the automotive market in the Philippines until 2025 is described in detail in the research. It also provides important prerequisites for gaining market share in the Philippine automotive industry. It offers detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The research includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the Philippine automotive market so that users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends for various types of vehicles, including passenger cars (PC), LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans, motorcycles and others.

The report includes annual historical and forecast data on car sales, commercial vehicle sales, car production, LCV production, bus and truck production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further annual historical data on the import and export market value of passenger cars , Buses, LCVs and HCVs by country of origin / destination are included in the Philippine automobile report.

The report shows the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of the automotive industry in the Philippines. From 2005 to 2025, key macroeconomic factors for consumption are forecast, including GDP, disposable income, population and inflation trends.

The Philippine automotive market is compared with the comparable markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, growth in demand, supply scenario and competitive structure. The report also analyzes regional and global trends in the automotive industry for the years 2018 to 2025.

Leading automotive companies that are present in the Philippine automotive market will be presented. It includes a business description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and an overview of the Philippine automotive companies of three leading automotive companies. In addition, important recent developments and their effects on the Philippine automotive industry are presented.

Scope

– Most important results of the Philippine automotive market and introduction – 2018

– Prominent Filipino market trends in terms of sales, consumption, production, OEMs, sales, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with comparable markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of the Philippine automotive market with presentation of the most important drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual outlook for supply and demand (sales) from 2005 to 2025 for

– passenger cars

– light commercial vehicles

– heavy trucks

– buses

– vans

– motorcycles

– GDP, population, inflation, forecasts of disposable income

– Business, SWOT and finance profiles of leading companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers

to increase sales of new and used car sales and services.

Identify key trends and hidden opportunities.

Gain a clear understanding of the country’s value chain for automobiles.

Develop sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development.

Understand paradigm shifts in consumer preferences.

Comparing Growth in the Philippines Automobile Business with its Comparative

Markets Gain insight into the role of local legal and regulatory agencies in the Philippines

Table of Contents

1. Philippines automotive industry

1.1 Market size and definition

1.2 Study

assumptions 1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Important trends

2.2 Outlook for the Philippine automotive market, 2018-2025

2.3 Outlook for the Philippine automotive market by vehicle type, 2018-2025

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Porter’s five-force analysis

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1 Main strengths

3.3.2

Main weaknesses 3.3.3 Potential opportunities

3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Outlook on the Philippine automobile market and growth opportunities

4.1 Outlook on the Philippine automobile sales

, 2005-2018 , 2019-2025 4.2 Outlook on the Philippine car sales, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Outlook on the Philippine commercial vehicle sales , 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.4 Production Outlook for Passenger Cars in the

Philippines , 2005-2018, 2019-2025 4.5 Production Outlook for Commercial Vehicles in the Philippines, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

5. Analysis of the Philippine automobile trade

5.1 Philippines cars – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.2 Philippines goods transport vehicles – imports and exports,

2013-2018 5.3 Philippines trucks – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.4 Philippines motorcycles – imports and exports, 2013- 2018

6. Analysis of Philippine automotive companies

6.1 Domestic and international companies

6.2 Key products from leading companies

6.3 Trends in industry consolidation

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automotive companies in the Philippines

7.1 companies A

7.2 companies B

7.3 companies C.

8. Demographic and macroeconomic outlook for the Philippines until 2025

8.1 Phili

Continuation….

