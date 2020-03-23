2020 Future Of Uganda Automobile Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The Uganda Automobile Report provides a complete overview of the trends that shape the Uganda Automobile market. The Ugandan automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service-oriented model, with new players focusing heavily on customer experience and consumer data. Transitions in the automotive markets offer opportunities for some parts, while other components are exposed to a sharp decline compared to the forecasts.

Companies along the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes in order to maintain sales and profits. New vehicles have to be adapted to the current state of the art and consumer preferences.

The geographic diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automakers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D spending scenarios. Both large companies and start-ups aggressively focus on connected and autonomous vehicles in the country.

A strong government focus on promoting the country’s automotive industry is an important driver for Uganda. However, strict environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions require high investments.

The future value proposition for the automotive market in Uganda until 2025 is described in detail in the research. It also offers important prerequisites for gaining market share in the Ugandan automotive industry. It offers detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The research includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the Ugandan automotive market so users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends for various types of vehicles, including passenger cars (PC), LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans, motorcycles and others.

The report includes annual historical and forecast data on car sales, commercial vehicle sales, car production, LCV production, bus and truck production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further annual historical data on the import and export market value of passenger cars , Buses, vans and HCVs by country of origin / destination are included in the Uganda Automobile Report.

The report shows the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of the automotive industry in Uganda. From 2005 to 2025, key macroeconomic factors for consumption are forecast, including GDP, disposable income, population and inflation trends.

The Ugandan automotive market is compared with the comparable markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, demand growth, supply scenario and competitive structure. The report also analyzes regional and global trends in the automotive industry for the years 2018 to 2025.

Leading automobile companies are presented that are present on the Ugandan automotive market. It includes a business description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and an overview of the Ugandan automotive business from three leading automotive companies. Important recent developments and their effects on the Ugandan automotive industry are also presented.

Scope

– Most important results of the Ugandan automotive market and introduction – 2018

– Prominent Ugandan market trends in terms of sales, consumption, production, OEMs, sales, regulations and companies

– Benchmarking with comparable markets in the region

– SWOT analysis of the Ugandan automotive market with presentation of the most important drivers and hidden opportunities

– Annual outlook for supply and demand (sales) from 2005 to 2025 for

– passenger cars

– light commercial vehicles

– heavy trucks

– buses

– vans

– motorcycles

– GDP, population, inflation, forecasts of disposable income

– Business, SWOT and finance profiles of leading companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report enables customers to increase

revenue from new and used car sales and services.

Identify key trends and hidden opportunities.

Gain a clear understanding of the country’s value chain for automobiles.

Develop sustainable and competitive strategies in times of rapid development.

Understand paradigm shifts in consumer preferences.

Comparing growth in Uganda with the automotive business and its comparison

markets Gain insight into the role of local legal and regulatory authorities in Uganda

Table of Contents

1. Uganda Automobile Industry

1.1 Market size and definition

1.2 Study

assumptions 1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Important trends

2.2 Uganda Automotive Market Outlook, 2018–2025

2.3 Uganda Automotive Market Outlook by vehicle type, 2018–2025

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Porter’s five-force analysis

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1 Main strengths

3.3.2

Main weaknesses 3.3.3 Potential opportunities

3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Uganda Automotive Market Outlook and growth opportunities

4.1 Uganda Automotive Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Uganda Passenger Car Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Uganda Commercial Vehicles Sales Outlook, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.4 Production Outlook for cars in

Uganda , 2005-2018, 2019-2025 4.5 Production outlook for commercial vehicles in Uganda, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

5. Uganda Automobile Trade Analysis

5.1 Uganda cars – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.2 Uganda goods transport vehicles – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.3 Uganda trucks – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.4 Uganda motorcycles – imports and exports, 2013-2018

6. Analysis of Ugandan automotive companies

6.1 Domestic and international companies

6.2 Key products from leading companies

6.3 Consolidation trends in the industry

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automobile companies in Uganda

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C.

8. Demographic and macroeconomic outlook for

Uganda until 2025 8.1 Outlook for GDP in Uganda (gross domestic product, current prices), 2005-2018, 2019-2025

8.2

