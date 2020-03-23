2020 Future Of Burundi Automobile Market- Trends, Outlook and Growth Opportunities

The Burundi Auto Report offers a comprehensive overview of the trends that shape the Burundi Auto market. The Burundian automotive market is slowly developing into a service-oriented model, with the new players focusing primarily on the customer experience and consumer data. Transitions in the automotive markets offer opportunities for some parts, while other components deviate significantly from expectations.

Companies in the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes in order to receive their income and profits. New vehicles have to be adapted to the current state of the art and consumer preferences.

The geographic diversification model remains one of the main strategies of major automakers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D spending scenarios. The main players and start-ups actively focus on connected and autonomous vehicles in the country.

The government’s strong focus on promoting the country’s auto industry is a key driver for Burundi. However, strict environmental regulations regarding pollution and carbon emissions require high investments.

Description of the report –

The future value proposition for the automotive market in Burundi until 2025 is described in detail in the study. It also makes demands to gain market share in the Burundian automotive industry. It contains detailed information and forecasts for passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.

The research includes a detailed SWOT analysis of the Burundian automotive market so that users can identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends in various types of vehicles, including passenger cars (PC), LCVs, heavy trucks, buses, vans, motorcycles and others.

The report includes annual historical and forecast data on passenger car sales, commercial vehicle sales, passenger car production, light commercial vehicle production, bus and truck production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 – and exports of cars, buses, vans and HCVs by country of origin / destination.

The report shows the effects of current economic and commercial trends on the future of the automotive industry in Burundi. The main macroeconomic drivers of consumption, including GDP, disposable income, population and inflation trends, are forecast from 2005 to 2025.

The Burundian automotive market is compared with the balanced markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, growth in demand, supply scenario and competitive structure. The report also analyzes regional and global trends in the automotive industry for the years 2018 to 2025.

The most important automobile companies represented on the Burundian automotive market are presented. Company description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and an overview of Burundin’s automotive activities at three major automotive companies are included. In addition, important current developments and their effects on the Burundian automotive industry are presented.

Scope

– Most important conclusions of the Burundian automotive market and introduction – 2018 – Main trends of

the Burundian market in terms of sales, consumption, production, device manufacturers, sales, regulations and companies

–

Comparative analysis with comparative markets in the region – SWOT analysis of the Burundian automotive market with presentation of the main engines and hidden opportunities

– Annual supply and demand prospects (sales) from 2005 to 2025 for

– – passenger cars

– light commercial vehicles

– heavy trucks

– buses

– delivery vans

– motorcycles

– GDP, population, inflation, forecast disposable income

– Business, SWOT and financial profiles of key companies

– Current industry developments, 2018

The report allows customers to

sales of new and second hand sales and

-services to increase. Identify important trends and hidden opportunities Gain

a clear understanding of the automotive value chain.

Design sustainable and competitive strategies for rapid development at times.

Understand the paradigm shift in consumer preferences.

Compare growth in Burundi, the automotive sector, with its benchmark markets.

Discover the role of local legal and regulatory authorities in BurundiTable of Contents

1. Burundi automotive industry

1.1 Scope and definition of the market

1.2 Study hypotheses

1.3 Research methodology

2. Summary

2.1 Important trends

2.2 Outlook for the Burundian automotive market, 2018-2025

2.3 Outlook for the Burundian automotive market by vehicle type, 2018-2025

3. Review of the strategic analysis

3.1 Analysis of Porter’s five strengths

3.2 Change in consumer behavior and preferences

3.3 SWOT analysis

3.3.1

Main strengths 3.3.2

Main weaknesses 3.3.3

Potential opportunities 3.3.4 Potential threats

4. Perspectives for the Burundian automotive market and growth opportunities

4.1 Outlook for sales in the Burundian automotive sector, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.2 Outlook for the sale of Burundi passenger cars, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.3 Sales prospects for commercial vehicles in Burundi, 2005- 2018, 2019-2025

4.4 Outlook for the production of passenger cars in Burundi, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

4.5 Outlook for the production of commercial vehicles in Burundi, 2005-2018, 2019-2025

5. Analysis of the automobile trade in

Burundi 5.1 Passenger cars in Burundi – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.2 Goods transport vehicles from Burundi – imports and exports,

2013-2018 5.3 Trucks in Burundi – imports and exports, 2013-2018

5.4 Motorbikes from Burundi – imports and Exports, 2013-2018

6. Analysis of the automotive companies in Burundi

6.1 National and international companies

6.2 Key products of the most important companies

6.3 Trends in industry consolidation

7. SWOT and financial profiles of automobile companies in Burundi

7.1 Company A

7.2 Company B

7.3 Company C.

8. Demographic and macroeconomic

outlook for Burundi for 2025 8.1 GDP outlook for Burundi (gross domestic product, current prices), 2005-2018,

I continued …

