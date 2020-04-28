2020 Computer Vision Market Report- Top Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Computer Vision Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Computer Vision Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Computer Vision Market.

The explosion in the volume of visual data, coupled with the increased sophistication of artificial neural networks and the availability of chips created specifically for artificial intelligence (AI) processes, will all drive growth in computer vision (CV) over the coming years. CV will find myriad applications in several industries, reaching an estimated market size of $28bn by 2030, up from $3.5bn in 2019, according to GlobalData forecasts.

CV gives machines the power of visual recognition in a way that replicates human vision. Whether a machine is recognizing faces in a crowd or detecting vehicles on the road, the ultimate aim is to make decisions based on image interpretation. As such, CVs impact on people’s lives could be massive and the ethical implications unprecedented.

– This report provides an overview of the computer vision theme, including descriptions of technologies like image recognition, object recognition, video recognition, and machine vision.

– It identifies the key trends impacting growth over the next 12 to 24 months.

– It includes a comprehensive industry analysis, outlining key growth areas and potential use cases.

– It identifies the leading players in the computer vision theme, across all segments of the value chain.

– Computer vision is being commercialized across a number of areas, including security and surveillance, automotive, consumer, industrial, medical, and entertainment.

– This report provides a clear and concise analysis of computer vision, including valuable insights into how it works, what it is being used for, and which companies are leading the way.

– It also evaluates the controversial nature of technology like facial recognition and looks at how regulators could limit their use.

