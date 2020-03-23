Global Data Center Cooling Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand and Future Scope

As per the latest report by IMARC Group global data center cooling market is currently experiencing robust growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 15% during 2020-2025. Data centers are strategic blocks of organizations that assist in processing a large amount of data. These centers have computer systems and associated components like telecommunications and storage systems, which dissipate heat while processing the data. Consequently, there is a rise in the demand for cooling systems in data centers for preventing overheating. Data center cooling systems are utilized for monitoring, measuring and controlling data center resources, as well as energy consumption in servers, network switches, computer rooms and power distribution units. They are being increasingly adopted by data center operators across the globe, owing to their cost-effectiveness, energy efficiency and eco-friendly characteristic.

The advancements in 4G LTE networks have increased the number of data centers, which, in turn, is positively influencing the demand for cooling systems around the world. In addition to this, the emergence of cloud-based services, big data, and the internet of things (IoT) are strengthening the market growth. The increasing utilization of image processing verification tools (IPVT), the boosting sales of smartphones and computers, and the growing user base of social media platforms are some of the other factors that are projected to fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

Insights on Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Solution:

Air Conditioning

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers

Economizer Systems

Liquid Cooling Systems

Control Systems

Others

Breakup by Services:

Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Maintenance and Support

Breakup by Type of Cooling:

Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Breakup by Cooling Technology:

Liquid-Based Cooling

Air-Based Cooling

Breakup by Type of Data Center:

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Research and Education Institutions

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Airedale International Air Conditioning, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, Climaveneta Climate Technologies, Coolcentric, Emerson Electric, Fujitsu, Hitachi, Netmagic, Nortek Air Solutions, Rittal, Schneider Electric, STULZ GmbH, Vertiv, etc.

