Indonesia Power Market Report- Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape to 2030

ReportsnReports added a new report on The Indonesia Power Market report that delivers the clean elaborated structure of the Report comprising each and every business-related information of the market at a global level. The in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Indonesia Power Market Industry research report provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts, geographic regions of the market and analytical tools such as SWOT analysis to generate a whole set of trade based studies regarding the Indonesia Power Market.

Get FREE PDF Sample of the report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1315829

This report elaborates on Indonesia’s power market structure and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2030. Detailed analysis of the Indonesian power markets regulatory structure, import and export trends, competitive landscape, and power projects at various stages of the supply chain is provided. The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in Indonesia on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals market scenario in the countrys power sector is also included in the report.

Scope of this Report-

– Snapshot of the countrys power sector across parameters – macro economics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, degree of competition, regulatory scenario and future potential of the power sector.

– Statistics for installed capacity, power generation and consumption from 2000 to 2016, forecast for the next 14 years to 2030.

– Break-up by technology, including thermal, hydro, renewable and nuclear

– Data on leading current and upcoming projects.

– Information on grid interconnectivity, transmission and distribution infrastructure and power exports and imports.

– Policy and regulatory framework governing the market.

– Detailed analysis of top market participant, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the countrys power sector

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential

– Identify key partners and business development avenues

– Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

– Respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Single User License: US $ 2500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1315829

Table of Contents in this Report-

1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5

2 Executive Summary 6

2.1 Indonesia, Power Sector Outlook 6

3 Introduction 9

3.1 GlobalData Report Guidance 10

4 Indonesia, Power Market, Snapshot 11

4.1 Macroeconomic Factors 11

4.2 Supply Security 13

4.3 Opportunities 14

4.4 Challenges 15

5 Indonesia, Power Market, Market Analysis 16

5.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Market Structure 16

5.2 Indonesia, Power Market, Key Market Players 16

5.3 Indonesia, Power Market, Financial Deals 16

5.3.1 Deal Value and Volume Analysis, 2004-October 2017 16

5.3.2 Deals by Type, 2016 18

5.4 Indonesia, Power Market, Demand Structure 19

5.4.1 Power Consumption by Sector, 2016 21

6 Indonesia, Power Market, Regulatory Scenario 22

6.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Regulatory Framework 22

6.2 Indonesia, Power Market, Renewable Energy Development 22

6.2.1 Green Energy Policy 22

6.2.2 Electricity Purchase from Small- and Medium-Scale Renewable Energy 22

6.2.3 Ceiling Price for Geothermal 23

6.2.4 New Geothermal Law 24

6.2.5 Geothermal Fund 25

6.2.6 Power Purchase from Solar PV Plants 25

6.2.7 Feed-in Tariffs for Biomass 25

6.3 New Electricity Sector Regulations in 2017 26

6.3.1 Ministerial Decree number 10/2017 (MEMR 10/2017) 26

6.3.2 Ministerial Decree number 11/2017 (MEMR 11/2017) 26

6.3.3 Ministerial Decree number 12/2017 (MEMR 12/2017) 26

6.3.4 Ministerial Decree number 50/2017 (MEMR 50/2017) 27

6.3.5 Policy to Increase the Share of Renewable Power Generation 27

7 Indonesia Power Market, Capacity and Generation Overview 28

7.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Cumulative Installed Capacity, 2000-2030 28

7.1.1 Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2016 28

7.2 Cumulative Installed Capacity and Annual Generation, 2000-2030 30

7.2.1 Cumulative Installed Thermal Power Capacity and Annual Thermal Power Generation, 2000-2030 32

7.2.2 Cumulative Installed Hydropower Capacity and Annual Hydropower Generation, 2000-2030 36

7.2.3 Cumulative Installed Non-hydro Renewable Power Capacity and Annual Non-hydro Renewable Power Generation, 2000-2030 39

8 Indonesia, Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview 42

8.1 Indonesia, Power Market, Transmission Network Overview 42

8.2 Indonesia, Power Market, Distribution Network Overview 42

8.3 Indonesia, Power Market, Grid Interconnection 43

8.3.1 Power Import and Export Trends, 2000-2016 44

9 Indonesia, Power Market, Competitive Landscape: Snapshot of Leading Power Generating Companies 45

9.1 Key Company in the Indonesia Power Market: PT PLN (Persero) 45

9.1.1 Company Overview 45

9.1.2 Business Description 45

9.1.3 SWOT Overview 46

9.2 Key Company in the Indonesia Power Market: PT Adaro Energy Tbk 48

9.2.1 Company Overview 48

9.2.2 Business Description 48

9.2.3 SWOT Overview 49

10 Appendix 53

10.1 Market Definitions 53

10.1.1 Power 53

10.1.2 Installed Capacity 53

10.1.3 Electricity Generation 53

10.1.4 Electricity Consumption 53

10.1.5 Thermal Power Plant 53

10.1.6 Hydropower Plant 53

10.1.7 Nuclear Power 53

10.1.8 Renewable Energy Resources 53

10.2 Abbreviations 54

10.3 Bibliography 54

10.4 Methodology 55

10.5 Coverage 55

10.5.1 Secondary Research 55

10.5.2 Primary Research 56

10.5.3 Modeling and Forecasting 56

and more…