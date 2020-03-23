Global Enterprise Service Bus Software Market: 2020 Size, Share, Current Trends and Growth Analysis by 2025

Market Overview

The Global Enterprise Service Bus Software Market was valued at USD 0.8 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.05% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. Due to the increasing demand for application integration across organizations, Enterprise service buses (ESBs) witnessed a rise in their utilization across enterprises and organizations.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312690

– ESB architecture distributes information across enterprises quickly and ensures the smooth delivery of information, even though some of the networks or systems are offline from time to time, by eliminating the need to rewrite the application. Thus, most of the companies implement ESB architecture as the backbone of their IT infrastructure.

– Furthermore, majorly driven by the adoption of cloud platform that serves as a way to integrate various applications and can facilitate new and expanded channels, as well as improve access to client data, allowing for better tailored products and services, the IT and telecom industry is expected to mark for significant rise in the use of ESBs.

– Banks are also increasingly migrating their data, process, and infrastructure to cloud to benefit from cloud implementation, which further eases the integration of enterprise applications. For instance, State Bank of India, for its 23,000 branches chose Office 365, a cloud-powered productivity solution from Microsoft to improve communication and collaboration among its workforce, with an aim to transform it into a modern workplace.

– However, issues related to the high cost of installation challenging the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Enterprise Service Bus Software Market Report

The enterprise service bus (ESB) is one of the most efficient architectures that integrate applications and services to deliver a single, consistent, and unified interface to end-users by providing essential services for more complex architectures. ESB combines applications, coordinates resources and manipulates information by putting a communication bus between all these applications and provides the necessary structure to implement translation, routing, and other integration facilities. ESB segregates systems or networks from one another, which allows them to connect without knowledge or dependency of other systems on the bus.

Key Market Trends

Rising Development of IoT Projects Boosting the Market Growth

– The number of connected devices is going to increase from 8.7 billion in 2012 to 50.1 billion in 2020. The growth of connected devices is driven by emerging applications and business models and supported by standardization and falling device costs.

– As the number of IoT connected devices increases, the device and data integration also becomes complex. These connected devices may present numerous integration and messaging challenges. Organizations, thus, will have to invest in efficient application integration solutions that can be tackled with the ESBs.

– Moreover, with an increasing number of connected devices, the need to manage different networks and systems at the same time is also increasing at a rapid rate. The best solution to meet this challenge is to focus on an approach that consists in synchronizing a multiplicity of devices (with different protocols) upon a single application platform.

– The need to manage communication between these devices in a more efficient and adaptable manner to changing business environments is expected to drive the demand for ESB software market, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Register a Significant Growth Over the Forecast Period

– Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region for enterprise service bus market, owing to the increasing focus of the region toward the IoT platform in countries, such as China, India, and South Korea.

– The growing demand for managed cloud-based solutions has also increased in this region due to complex Big Data and workloads, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) being increasingly migrated to cloud platforms. According to a report published by Asia Cloud Computing Association (ACCA), Singapore is the number one cloud-ready Asia-Pacific nation, owing to better broadband quality, cybersecurity, regulation, and business sophistication.

– As most enterprises in APAC are deploying cloud-based operations, companies, such as Alibaba and Tencent are expected to adopt an enterprise service bus to increase organizational agility by reducing time to market for new initiatives.

– It also builds and designs more flexible applications, allowing companies to react quickly to changing market conditions. These factors are further anticipated to drive the demand for ESB software market in the region.

Competitive Landscape

The enterprise service bus software market is fragmented as many players have entered the enterprise bus service market. Rapid development and innovation are pushing the market for enterprise service software with tough competition from the players. Some of the key players include Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, SAP SE, MuleSoft Inc.(Salesforce), Dell Technologies Inc., TIBCO Software Inc, among others.

– June 2019 – Microsoft Corp. and Oracle Corp. announced a cloud interoperability partnership enabling customers to migrate and run mission-critical enterprise workloads across Microsoft Azure and Oracle Cloud. Enterprises can now seamlessly connect Azure services, like Analytics and AI, to Oracle Cloud services, like Autonomous Database. By enabling customers to run one part of a workload within Azure and another part of the same workload within the Oracle Cloud, the partnership delivers a highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– Oracle Corporation

– Microsoft Corporation

– IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)

– TIBCO Software Inc.

– SAP SE

– Salesforce.com Inc. (MuleSoft Inc.)

– Dell Technologies Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/enterprise-service-bus-software-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Adoption of Cloud-based Solutions

4.2.2 Rising Development of IoT Projects

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Installation Cost to Challenge the Market Growth

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 On Cloud

5.1.2 On Premise

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 IT and Telecom

5.2.2 Retail

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 BFSI

5.2.5 Other End-user Industries (Government, Manufacturing, Utilities)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Oracle Corporation

6.1.2 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.3 IBM Corporation (Red Hat Inc.)

6.1.4 TIBCO Software Inc.

6.1.5 SAP SE

6.1.6 Salesforce.com Inc. (MuleSoft Inc.)

6.1.7 Dell Technologies Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312690

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155