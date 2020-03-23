Global Wireless Healthcare Market Predicted to Grow by 2025 with Competitive Situation and Business Development

Market Overview

The Global Wireless Healthcare Market was valued at USD 73.97 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 316.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 27.38% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025. According to the Center for Disease Control, hospital-acquired infections cause approximately 100,000 deaths in the U.S. each year. That is why improving hand hygiene is a significant focus for the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control. Sensors in soap and hand sanitizer dispensers that communicate with RFID tags in staff identification badges can now determine if and when staff sanitize their hands, which is a key trend for the market.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4312688

– Penetration of internet and wireless communication technology is driving the market. In a connected hospital, caregivers use wireless medical equipment to provide the best quality of care to patients, rather than being preoccupied by time-consuming administrative tasks. Doctors and nurses can easily access up-to-date patient information, enabling treatment decisions supported by real-time medical information and resulting in improved outcomes for the patient.

– Wearable devices for continuous monitoring is driving the market. The proliferation of smartphones and the acceptance of wearable devices have made medical device and diagnostic center to experiment with body-worn sensors that can monitor vital signs and transmit them in real time to an online platform that can be remotely accessed.

– However, cybersecurity and privacy issues are restraining the market growth as vast amounts of health data are generated in the process of treatment in medical centers such as hospitals and clinics and the theft of the data can degrade the privacy of the data.

Scope of the Global Wireless Healthcare Market Report

The wireless healthcare market is growing as the increase in the aging population across the globe is leading to a rise in the number of patients visiting the hospitals which is the root cause of the demand for the adoption of the integrated and connected medical center in hospital, nursing home and home care.

Key Market Trends

IoT in medical to Increase the Market Share

– The evolution of the healthcare IT has been augmented by the intervention of internet of things (IoT) in the industry, which called for a connected hospital environment. The wireless network solutions is helping the healthcare industry by allowing practitioners to access files remotely to direct diagnosis in case of unavailability.

– At the moment, biosensors are among the most important elements of the healthcare digital transformation. It can help users by collecting data about all their physical activities, sleep, and overall health in hospitals. Some of these devices record indicators with high sensitivity and specificity, which makes them very useful for health management, especially for treating elderly patients with several chronic diseases at once.

– Blockchain initiatives are being widely implemented in the healthcare sector. For instance, Estonian eHealth Foundation and Guardtime company entered into a partnership for integrating a Blockchain-based system to secure millions of medical records.

– As the heart disease rate is going faster, the IoT system utilizes algorithms for continuous ECG monitoring in patient in hospital. In electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring, the system keeps track of the heart rate and the basic rhythm by recording the electrical activity of the heart. The ECG monitor consists of a wireless transmitter and a receiver. An automated application can identify an abnormal heart activity and the data is transferred in real time to mobile phones and the doctor?s clinic via a network.

Europe to Hold a Significant Share

– Europe is a big market for wireless healthcare systems because of the increasing aging problem in this region. The proportion of Europeans aged 65 years and older will grow from 16% in 2000 to 24% by 2030. This will put an enormous pressure on the present healthcare system so, technologies like wireless healthcare system will help ease the system of providing treatment to the growing senior or elderly population.

– Healthcare in Europe is increasingly becoming digitised and there is growing need to develop and deploy sophisticated information systems. They are already being deployed for non-intrusive patient monitoring and for keeping track of the vital metrics. This information can be relayed back to caregivers and doctors in order to increase the efficiency of the medical treatment.

– For instance, the UK government has been welcoming the technology revolution in the country and has been willing to allow the implementation of the automation solutions. The pharmaceutical industry has also entered the technology domain with 63% of the major companies investing in developing mobile applications for automatically resetting the prescription deadlines and automatically reminding the patients regarding refilling the prescriptions.

Competitive Landscape

The wireless healthcare market is fragmented as the players are striving to increase their market share through strategies such as improvements in existing solutions and software platforms, development of new platforms, and strategic alliances with other market players. Therefore, several players account for significant individual shares in the market. Key players include AT&T Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., etc.

– June 2019 – Aerohive Networks, a leader in cloud-managed networking was announced as second largest vendor in the Enterprise-class Cloud-managed Wireless LAN (WLAN) market in the “Cloud Managed Wireless LAN Services White Paper”. There are many advantages to using Aerohive’s Cloud-managed WLAN services and over time, small to large enterprises will take complete advantage of these services to further simplify their business models and gain operational efficiencies that come from Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in healthcare sector.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

Companies Mentioned:

– AT&T Inc.

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– Motorola Solutions Inc.

– Philips Healthcare

– Qualcomm

– Samsung Group

– Verizon Communication Inc.

– Apple Inc.

– Aerohive Networks Inc.

– Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/wireless-healthcare-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Penetration of Internet and Wireless Communication Technology

4.3.2 Wearable Devices for Continuous Monitoring

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Cybersecurity and Privacy Issues

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Wireless Personal Area Network (WPAN)

5.1.2 Wi-Fi

5.1.3 Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access (WiMAX)

5.1.4 Wireless Wide Area Network (WWAN)

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Hardware

5.2.2 Software

5.2.3 Services

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Hospitals and Nursing Homes

5.3.2 Home Care

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AT&T Inc.

6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.

6.1.3 Motorola Solutions Inc.

6.1.4 Philips Healthcare

6.1.5 Qualcomm

6.1.6 Samsung Group

6.1.7 Verizon Communication Inc.

6.1.8 Apple Inc.

6.1.9 Aerohive Networks Inc.

6.1.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4312688

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155