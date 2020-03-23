Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market 2020 Challenges and Development Opportunities till 2025

Market Overview

Global Digital Rights Management (DRM) Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of over 12.65% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025). The continuous evolution of the internet as a platform for business and the enterprises are adopting the Digital rights management solution thereby dealing with the digital content to be used, that include sources, coupled with the information on where the digital file originated along with the scope & reach of the associated access rights.

– Various businesses are anticipated to implement bring-your-own-device (BYOD) policies wherein the employees use their own devices for accessing the company information, furthermore, expanding the risk of proprietary document theft to the mobile platforms.

– The increasing array of content available over the internet has provided the consumers and businesses more options, which has motivated intellectual property holders and content owners to protect their content.

– Moreover, the rising IT investments by financial institutes due to the growth in the cloud-based deployment is driving the demand for DRM solutions globally. However, the lack of awareness about technology usage among professionals may have an adverse effect on this market.

Scope of the Report

Digital rights management is a software application or technology-enabled solution to control and monitor the unauthorized access of the digital content. Digital rights management software is used to limit the use and further distribution of proprietary material through encryption technology and restrictive licensing agreements. The software prevents printing or copying, further limiting the number of devices on which digital media can be installed and thereby restricting access to varied documents. Both the media as well as document types are considered under the scope of the market.

Key Market Trends

Media & Entertainment Sector is Expected to hold a Significant Market Share

– With the growing consumption of digital content and expanding the subscriber base of the online content based publisher, the media & entertainment segment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

– The digital media content created or utilized by enterprises is anticipated to increase in the innovative content creation and sharing platforms, which are being incorporated within the enterprise infrastructure. This digital content needs to be securely stored and managed in order to comply with the legal requirements including the intellectual property (IP) rights.

– Moreover, piracy and thefts of the digital content are hampering the market thereby causing revenue losses for digital content owners and providers. For instances, in 2016, HBO experienced revenue loss to a great extent, due to piracy of its popular show ‘The Game of Thrones’. Hence, in order to generate and protect revenue from digital assets, the need to obstruct the piracy and unauthorized access to digital assets and to monitor the fair usage is increasing. This rising demand is anticipated to drive the global digital rights management market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region

– The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth rate due to the increase in the number of investments done by the leading vendors in this region. Several projects undertaken by the government to counter the theft of original data are anticipated to drive the market during the forecast period.

– The increasing adoption of IPTV, OTT, and IoT technologies are rising at a tremendous rate among consumers across the region. Also, Asia-Pacific consists of a significant amount of customer base as compared to the other regions., which is helping to drive the demand for the application of DRM market during the forecast period.

– Moreover, the rise in the presence of startup companies, offering innovative solutions is anticipated to drive the growth of the market across the region.

Competitive Landscape

The digital rights management market is moderately competitive and consists of several players. In terms of market share, some of the prominent players currently dominate the market. However, with the advancement across the managed services, diversifying control on the supply chain and better reach to raw materials, new players are increasing their market presence thereby expanding their business footprint across the emerging economies.

– May 2019 – OpenText announced new OpenText content services, to be delivered through SAP Cloud Platform and other SAP solutions. The new services aim to address the need to manage structured data and unstructured content across applications and intelligent business processes. Delivered through SAP Cloud Platform, OpenText content services are planned to become available for applications such as SAP S/4HANA Cloud, SAP C/4HANA Cloud, and SAP SuccessFactors.

– November 2018 – Vitrium Systems announced the launch of Vitrium Security with Video, the latest release of its flagship product. Building on the company’s content security platform that protects PDF files, Microsoft Office files, and image files, Vitrium now gives clients a secure video hosting, streaming, and distribution platform. Supported video formats include MP4, MOV, WMV, FLV, AVI, and MKV.

Companies Mentioned:

– SAP SE

– Oracle Corp.

– Adobe System Inc.

– OpenText Corporation

– Axiom Global Inc.

– ArtistScope

– Vitrium Systems Inc.

– Locklizard Limited

– Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

– Widevine Technologies Inc.

– Bynder LLC

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Internet Users Due to the Rising Popularity of Social Media Platforms

4.3.2 Increase in the Demand for Smart Devices for Media Access

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of standardization

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technology Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Organization Size

5.1.1 Large Enterprises

5.1.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Media & Entertainment

5.3.2 IT & Telecommunication

5.3.3 BFSI

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Education

5.3.6 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE

6.1.2 Oracle Corp.

6.1.3 Adobe System Inc.

6.1.4 OpenText Corporation

6.1.5 Axiom Global Inc.

6.1.6 ArtistScope

6.1.7 Vitrium Systems Inc.

6.1.8 Locklizard Limited

6.1.9 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.10 Widevine Technologies Inc.

6.1.11 Bynder LLC

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

