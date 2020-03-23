K-12 Instruction Material Market Comparison By Regions, Types, Trends

K-12 Instruction Material Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Hachette Book Group, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Macmillan, McGraw-Hill, Pearson, Scholastic, Cengage Learning, Mastery Education, Santillana, Franz Cornelsen, Follett, Gakken, Kyowon ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This K-12 Instruction Material Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. This K-12 Instruction Material industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of K-12 Instruction Material Market: K-12 instruction materials are the tools used by teachers and students in educational lessons. They include active learning and assessment. There are various types of instructional materials, such as traditional resources, digital resources, teacher-created resources, and others. The types of instructional materials used in schools depend on factors, such as subjects, learning methods, landscape of the school, technology access of the school, budgetary requirements, and government’s approval of the content.

The global K-12 digital instruction material market is expected to grow rapidly and dominate the market for the next few years. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the huge shift from traditional learning to a digitalized format due to the low price of digital content, usage of ICT devices in schools, and government initiatives in many countries encouraging the use of digital instruction materials. Also, factors such as better engagement, access, and interactivity, digital instructional materials, and lower costs will further boost the adoption rate of digital instruction materials on a global level.

The global K-12 curriculum instruction material market accounted for the majority market share during 2017 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. One of the major factors responsible for the market segment’s growth is the rise in demand for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects and language learning from various emerging countries such as India and China.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Traditional Instruction Material

⟴ Digital Instruction Material

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Secondary Education

⟴ Elementary Education

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, K-12 Instruction Material market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

