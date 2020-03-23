Automotive Fleet Management Market Forecast 2026 Top Trending 4 Business Companies -Fleetmatics Group, TeleNav, TomTom International, Trimble Navigation

Automotive Fleet Management Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( Fleetmatics Group, TeleNav, TomTom International, Trimble Navigation, AT&T, Donlen Corporation, Geotab, Masternaut, Merchants Fleet Management, Omnitracs, Teletrac Navman, Verizon Telematic, WorkWave ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Automotive Fleet Management Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. This Automotive Fleet Management industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Automotive Fleet Management Market: Fleet management can include a range of functions, such as vehicle financing, vehicle maintenance, vehicle telematics, driver management, speed management, fuel management and health and safety management. Fleet Management is a function which allows companies which rely on transportation in business to remove or minimize the risks associated with vehicle investment, improving efficiency, productivity and reducing their overall transportation and staff costs, providing 100% compliance with government legislation and many more. These functions can be dealt with by either an in-house fleet-management department or an outsourced fleet-management provider.

With the dramatic changes on the horizon for fleet productivity tools and solutions, companies will continue to embrace the use of technology in automotive fleet management to improve business efficiency, reduce fleet cost and to drive employee productivity. Owing to technological advancements in automotive industry, today’s vehicles are integrated with technology to directly manage fuel purchases and capture telematics data to manage driver behavior and predictive maintenance scheduling. Further, the market is majorly accelerated by the growing ecommerce business and cab services across the globe which has significantly augmented the need for efficient fleet management solutions. The increasing size of automotive fleet for transportations and logistics are the major factor for the growth of automotive fleet management solutions across the globe.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Operations Management

⟴ Driver Management

⟴ Vehicle Maintenance & Leasing

⟴ Safety & Compliance Management

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Passenger Vehicles

⟴ Commercial Vehicles

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Automotive Fleet Management market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

