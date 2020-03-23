Biological Pest Control Market Global Forecast to 2026-BASF, InVivo, Dudutech, Koppert

Biological Pest Control Market report covers the worldwide top manufacturers like ( BASF, InVivo, Dudutech, Koppert, Biobest Group, Arbico, Applied Bio-nomics, ENTOCARE, BioBee, Anatis Bioprotection, Rentokil, Beneficial insectary, F.A.R, Kenya Biologics Ltd., Xilema, SDS Biotech, Fujian Yan Xuan Biological Control Technology, Henan Jiyuan Baiyun Industry, E-nema GmbH, Biohelp ) which including information such as: Capacity, Production, Price, Revenue, Cost, Shipment,Gross, Gross Profit, Interview Record, Business Distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This Biological Pest Control Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) Overview, Classification, Industry Value, Price, Cost and Gross Profit. This Biological Pest Control industry report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Scope of Biological Pest Control Market: Biological control is the use of living organisms to maintain pest populations below damaging levels.

Biological control or biocontrol is a method of controlling pests such as insects, mites, weeds and plant diseases using other organisms. It relies on predation, parasitism, herbivory, or other natural mechanisms, but typically also involves an active human management role. It can be an important component of integrated pest management (IPM) programs.

Importation, augmentation and conservation of natural enemies constitute the three basic approaches to biological control of insects. Specific techniques within these approaches are constantly being developed and adapted to meet the changing needs of pest management. Improvements in rearing and release techniques and genetic improvement of natural enemies have resulted in more effective augmentation programs. Application of new ecological theory is transforming the way we look at conservation of natural enemies. Continued refinement and adaptation of biological control approaches and applications are necessary if the full potential of this biologically based pest management strategy is to be fulfilled.

On the basis of product type, this report displays the shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate of each type.

⟴ Predatory Mites

⟴ Insects

⟴ Nematodes

⟴ Other

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, shipments, revenue (Million USD), price, and market share and growth rate for each application.

⟴ Vegetables

⟴ Turf and Gardening

⟴ Crop

⟴ Fruit

⟴ Other

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Biological Pest Control market share and growth rate, and forecast (2020-2026) of the following regions:

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

(Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria) United States

China

Japan

India

Other Regions

