3D Semiconductor Packaging Market 2020 Set to Grow According to forecasts – Amkor Technology, ASE Group, IBM

3D semiconductor packaging refers to an advanced packaging technology of semiconductor chips in that two or more layers of electronic components are stacks together to perform as a single device. The requirement of size reduction and less power consumption are raising the adoption of the 3D semiconductor packaging that boosting the growth of the market. 3D technology helps in increasing bandwidth, enhancing performance, lowering risk as well as reducing the cost, thus increasing demand for the 3D semiconductor packaging market.

Top Key Players:- Amkor Technology, ASE Group, IBM, Intel Corporation, JCET Group Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd (SPIL), STMicroelectronics, SÜSS MICROTEC SE., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

The increasing demand for 3D semiconductor packaging owing to its increasing application in consumer electronics. This technology offers various advantages such as decreased power loss, reduced space consumption, better overall performance, and enhanced efficiency that makes 3D semiconductor packaging is leading amongst all packaging technologies. Henceforth growing the demand for the 3D semiconductor packaging market. Furthermore, rising preference for power-efficient solutions and an increase in the use of consumer electronics is expected to drive the growth of the 3D semiconductor packaging market.

The global 3D semiconductor packagingmarket is segmented on the basis of technology, material end-user. On the basis of technology the market is segmented as 3D wire bonded, 3D through silicon via (TSV), 3D package on package (POP), 3D fan out based, others. On the basis of material the market is segmented as organic substrate, bonding wire, encapsulation resins, ceramic packages, leadframe, others. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as electronics, automotive and transportation, healthcare, IT and telecommunication, aerospace and defense, others.

