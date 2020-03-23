SPECIALTY HOSPITALS MARKET EXPECTED TO REACH US$ 509.10 BN BY 2027 – ENCOMPASS HEALTH, KINDRED, MEMORIAL SLOAN-KETTERING, STEWARD HEALTH CARE SYSTEM, BELHOUL, ADVANCED, HCA, TH MEDICA, COMMUNITY, UNIVERSAL HEALTH, SELECT MEDICAL

Sameer Joshi

Pune, Mar 23, 2020

Premium Market Insights has announced the addition of the “Specialty Hospitals Market”. The report focuses on global major leading industry players with information such as company profiles, product picture and specification.

In the report the specialty hospitals market, the market is expected to reach US$ 509.10 Bn from US$ 401.65 Bn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2018-2027.

The specialty hospitals market is driven by the driving factor such as increasing incidences of chronic diseases, growing public private partnership in healthcare industry and growing geriatric population. However, the market is likely face the restraining factors such as high costs of specialty hospitals, rising concerns over specialty hospitals.

The specialty hospitals market as per the type. The market of cardiac hospitals has the highest market share in 2018, contributing to specialty hospitals. The market of cardiac hospitals holds 23.2% and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period from 2019 to 2027. The sample preparation segment is further sub-segmented into method and workflow step. The demand for the cardiac hospitals are rising due to increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. As per the World health organization, every year approximately 17.9 million people die due to cardiovascular diseases.

Also, the Johns Hopkins University estimated that in America 84 million people have some or the other form of cardiovascular disease. Thus owing to factors like rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, favorable reimbursement policies, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in specialty hospitals, and greater awareness among the population for cardiac specialty hospitals, the market for cardiac hospitals is expected to witness tremendous growth.

The Type segment of the specialty hospitals market also include hospitals such as cancer hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, ENT hospitals, neurological hospitals, orthopedic hospitals and others. Among these the second largest market for the specialty hospitals is held by the orthopedic hospitals. The market share by the orthopedic hospitals is 21.6%. The growth of the orthopedic hospitals is propelled by the factors such as high prevalence of orthopedic conditions such as degenerative bone disease, development of innovative orthopedic devices and rising geriatric population and number of road accidents.

The Report for the specialty hospitals market includes Encompass Health Corporation, Kindred Healthcare Inc., Memorial Sloan-Kettering, Steward Health Care System LLC, Belhoul Speciality Hospital, Advanced Specialty Hospitals, HCA Management Services, L.P., TH Medica, Community Health Systems, Inc., and Universal Health Services, Inc. Among these players the top two leading players are Encompass Health Corporation and Select Medical Corporation (Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation).

