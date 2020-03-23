BPO Market Economic Forecasting By 2027| Alorica,Atento S.A., Capita PLC, Comdata Group, Concentrix , Genpact , Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance SE, Webhelp

BPO market report is an in-depth study on the ICT industry while also explaining what BPO market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and global industry trends are.

Alorica,Atento S.A., Capita PLC, Comdata Group, Concentrix , Genpact , Sitel Group, Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, Teleperformance SE are turning heads in the BPO market because of their product launches, their researches, joint ventures, merges, and accusations.

The “Global BPO Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of BPO market with detailed market segmentation by services offered, industry vertical, and geography. The global BPO market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading BPO market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The BPO or business process outsourcing involves the outsourcing of various business processes of organizations such as accounting, finance, customer care, and other non-core services. BPO enables organizations to carry out their core business activities effectively. BPO service providers today are incorporating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and analytics to enhance their offerings.

Global BPO Market – Companies Mentioned:

Alorica

Atento S.A.

Capita PLC

Comdata Group

Concentrix

Genpact

Sitel Group

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Teleperformance SE

Webhelp

The BPO market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the advent of AI and analytics-based BPO services and increased competition among the enterprises. Also, outsourcing helps to reduce capital and operational expenditure, thereby, fueling market growth. However, several large and small companies are considering outsourcing their non-core processes, which is expected to create significant opportunities for the key players of the BPO market in the coming years.

Chapter Details of BPO Market:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of The Report

Part 03: BPO Market Landscape

Part 04: BPO Market Sizing

Part 05: BPO Market Segmentation by Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

The global BPO market is segmented on the basis of services offered and industry vertical. Based on services offered, the market is segmented as human resources, procurement & supply chain, knowledge process outsourcing, finance & accounting, customer services, and others. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and others.

THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

– The Report Provides qualitative and quantitative trends of global BPO Marketacross offerings, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography.

– The report starts with the key takeaways (chapter two), highlighting the key trends and outlook of the global BPO Market

– Chapter five discusses the global BPO Marketscenario, in terms of historical market revenues, and forecast till the year 2027.

– Chapter six to nine discuss BPO Marketsegments by offerings, deployment Type, and industry vertical across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. They cover market revenue forecast, and factors driving and governing growth.

– Chapter twelve provides the detailed profiles of the key companies operating in the global BPO Market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

– Chapter thirteen, i.e. the appendix is inclusive of a brief overview of the company, glossary of terms, research methodology, contact information, and the disclaimer section.

