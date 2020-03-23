Power Tool Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2016-2026

The Power Tool market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Power Tool market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report describes the Power Tool market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market's growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Power Tool market, and an analysis of the market's downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Power Tool market. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Power Tool market report:

Market Segmentation

India power tools market is segmented on the basis of end-user, mode of operation and region.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into industrial power tools and household power tools. With increasing industrialization, the industrial sector is estimated to dominate in terms of demand for power tools. Industrial segment is estimated to account for 55.8% in terms of value share by end of 2016. The household segment is estimated to account for 44.2% in terms of value share by 2016, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period.

The electric power tools segment is anticipated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, owing to ease of operation and low operational costs. The segment is expected to be most attractive between 2016 and 2026, and witness significant investment in product development. Electric segment is estimated to account for 56.6% in terms of value share by end of 2026. Pneumatic and others segments are estimated to collectively account for 46.4% in terms of value share by end of 2016.

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North India, South India, East India and West India. With large number of industries concentrated in the region, the market in South India and West India is expected to account for maximum demand for power tools over the forecast period. Market in South India is expected to account for 38.2% of the total India market by the end of 2026. Market in North India is estimated to be growing rapidly, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The report includes market share analysis of the existing international, China-based and domestic players in the market. The report also profiles both global and domestic players in the India power tools market.

Global Players in the market include Atlas Copco AB, Snap-on International, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Actuant Corporation and SKF AB. Regional players in the market include Stanley Black & Decker, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd., Makita Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Kulkarni Power Tools.

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Power Tool report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Power Tool market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Power Tool market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

Pivotal highlights of Power Tool market:

The Power Tool market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.

The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.

The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.

Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.

A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.

The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.

