Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Research Report: Arkema, Honeywell, DowDuPont, Chemours, Linde, Haltermann, Solvay, Foam Supplies, Lambiotte and Cie, Danfoss

Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market by Type: HFO-1234ze, HFO-1234yf, HFO-1233zd, HFO-1336mzz

Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market by Application: Commercial Refrigeration, Domestic Refrigeration, Foam Blowing Agents, Aerosol Propellants, Mobile Air-Conditioning Systems (MACs), Precision Solvent Cleaners

The Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market. In this chapter of the Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) market?

Table of Contents

1 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Overview

1.1 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Product Overview

1.2 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 HFO-1234ze

1.2.2 HFO-1234yf

1.2.3 HFO-1233zd

1.2.4 HFO-1336mzz

1.3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) by Application

4.1 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Commercial Refrigeration

4.1.2 Domestic Refrigeration

4.1.3 Foam Blowing Agents

4.1.4 Aerosol Propellants

4.1.5 Mobile Air-Conditioning Systems (MACs)

4.1.6 Precision Solvent Cleaners

4.2 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) by Application

5 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Business

10.1 Arkema

10.1.1 Arkema Corporation Information

10.1.2 Arkema Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Arkema Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Arkema Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Products Offered

10.1.5 Arkema Recent Development

10.2 Honeywell

10.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.2.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Honeywell Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.3 DowDuPont

10.3.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DowDuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DowDuPont Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DowDuPont Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Products Offered

10.3.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

10.4 Chemours

10.4.1 Chemours Corporation Information

10.4.2 Chemours Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Chemours Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Chemours Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Products Offered

10.4.5 Chemours Recent Development

10.5 Linde

10.5.1 Linde Corporation Information

10.5.2 Linde Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Linde Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Linde Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Products Offered

10.5.5 Linde Recent Development

10.6 Haltermann

10.6.1 Haltermann Corporation Information

10.6.2 Haltermann Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Haltermann Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Haltermann Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Products Offered

10.6.5 Haltermann Recent Development

10.7 Solvay

10.7.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.7.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Solvay Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Solvay Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Products Offered

10.7.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.8 Foam Supplies

10.8.1 Foam Supplies Corporation Information

10.8.2 Foam Supplies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Foam Supplies Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Foam Supplies Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Products Offered

10.8.5 Foam Supplies Recent Development

10.9 Lambiotte and Cie

10.9.1 Lambiotte and Cie Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lambiotte and Cie Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Lambiotte and Cie Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Lambiotte and Cie Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Products Offered

10.9.5 Lambiotte and Cie Recent Development

10.10 Danfoss

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Danfoss Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Danfoss Recent Development

11 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

