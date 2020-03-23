Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market 2020 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast To 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Research Report: UPC Technology, Aekyung Petrochemical, BASF, ExxonMobil, Polynt, Stepan, Proviron, Koppers, Thirumalai Chemicals, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, IG Petrochemicals

Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market by Type: Phthalate Plasticizers, Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPRs), Alkyd Resins

Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market by Application: Automobiles, Construction, Land and marine transportation

The Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market. In this chapter of the Phthalic Anhydride (PA) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Phthalic Anhydride (PA) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) market?

Table of Contents

1 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Overview

1.1 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Product Overview

1.2 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Phthalate Plasticizers

1.2.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPRs)

1.2.3 Alkyd Resins

1.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Phthalic Anhydride (PA) as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) by Application

4.1 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automobiles

4.1.2 Construction

4.1.3 Land and marine transportation

4.2 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) by Application

4.5.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) by Application

5 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Business

10.1 UPC Technology

10.1.1 UPC Technology Corporation Information

10.1.2 UPC Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 UPC Technology Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 UPC Technology Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.1.5 UPC Technology Recent Development

10.2 Aekyung Petrochemical

10.2.1 Aekyung Petrochemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Aekyung Petrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Aekyung Petrochemical Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Aekyung Petrochemical Recent Development

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 BASF Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Development

10.4 ExxonMobil

10.4.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

10.4.2 ExxonMobil Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 ExxonMobil Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 ExxonMobil Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.4.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

10.5 Polynt

10.5.1 Polynt Corporation Information

10.5.2 Polynt Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Polynt Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Polynt Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.5.5 Polynt Recent Development

10.6 Stepan

10.6.1 Stepan Corporation Information

10.6.2 Stepan Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Stepan Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Stepan Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.6.5 Stepan Recent Development

10.7 Proviron

10.7.1 Proviron Corporation Information

10.7.2 Proviron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Proviron Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Proviron Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.7.5 Proviron Recent Development

10.8 Koppers

10.8.1 Koppers Corporation Information

10.8.2 Koppers Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Koppers Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Koppers Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.8.5 Koppers Recent Development

10.9 Thirumalai Chemicals

10.9.1 Thirumalai Chemicals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Thirumalai Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Thirumalai Chemicals Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Thirumalai Chemicals Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.9.5 Thirumalai Chemicals Recent Development

10.10 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Recent Development

10.11 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

10.11.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation Information

10.11.2 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.11.5 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Recent Development

10.12 IG Petrochemicals

10.12.1 IG Petrochemicals Corporation Information

10.12.2 IG Petrochemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 IG Petrochemicals Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 IG Petrochemicals Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Products Offered

10.12.5 IG Petrochemicals Recent Development

11 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Phthalic Anhydride (PA) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

