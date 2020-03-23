Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Regional Demand, Leading Players and Forecasts to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Threaded Pipe Fittings market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Threaded Pipe Fittings market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Threaded Pipe Fittings market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Research Report: PAR Group, Rotarex, Dixon Valve, Hansen, Wellgrow Industries, Metline Industries, Vishal Steel(India), Zhejiang Liutong Plastics, Metal Udyog

Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market by Type: Internal Thread, External Thread

Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market by Application: Chemical Industry, Oil Industry, Water Works

The Threaded Pipe Fittings market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Threaded Pipe Fittings market. In this chapter of the Threaded Pipe Fittings report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Threaded Pipe Fittings report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Threaded Pipe Fittings market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Threaded Pipe Fittings market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Threaded Pipe Fittings market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Threaded Pipe Fittings market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Threaded Pipe Fittings market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Threaded Pipe Fittings market?

Table of Contents

1 Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Overview

1.1 Threaded Pipe Fittings Product Overview

1.2 Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Internal Thread

1.2.2 External Thread

1.3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Threaded Pipe Fittings Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Threaded Pipe Fittings Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Threaded Pipe Fittings as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Threaded Pipe Fittings Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Threaded Pipe Fittings Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings by Application

4.1 Threaded Pipe Fittings Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemical Industry

4.1.2 Oil Industry

4.1.3 Water Works

4.2 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Threaded Pipe Fittings Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings by Application

4.5.2 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings by Application

5 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Threaded Pipe Fittings Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Threaded Pipe Fittings Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Threaded Pipe Fittings Business

10.1 PAR Group

10.1.1 PAR Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 PAR Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 PAR Group Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 PAR Group Threaded Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.1.5 PAR Group Recent Development

10.2 Rotarex

10.2.1 Rotarex Corporation Information

10.2.2 Rotarex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Rotarex Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Rotarex Recent Development

10.3 Dixon Valve

10.3.1 Dixon Valve Corporation Information

10.3.2 Dixon Valve Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Dixon Valve Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Dixon Valve Threaded Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.3.5 Dixon Valve Recent Development

10.4 Hansen

10.4.1 Hansen Corporation Information

10.4.2 Hansen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Hansen Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Hansen Threaded Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.4.5 Hansen Recent Development

10.5 Wellgrow Industries

10.5.1 Wellgrow Industries Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wellgrow Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Wellgrow Industries Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Wellgrow Industries Threaded Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.5.5 Wellgrow Industries Recent Development

10.6 Metline Industries

10.6.1 Metline Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Metline Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Metline Industries Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Metline Industries Threaded Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.6.5 Metline Industries Recent Development

10.7 Vishal Steel(India)

10.7.1 Vishal Steel(India) Corporation Information

10.7.2 Vishal Steel(India) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Vishal Steel(India) Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Vishal Steel(India) Threaded Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.7.5 Vishal Steel(India) Recent Development

10.8 Zhejiang Liutong Plastics

10.8.1 Zhejiang Liutong Plastics Corporation Information

10.8.2 Zhejiang Liutong Plastics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Zhejiang Liutong Plastics Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Zhejiang Liutong Plastics Threaded Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.8.5 Zhejiang Liutong Plastics Recent Development

10.9 Metal Udyog

10.9.1 Metal Udyog Corporation Information

10.9.2 Metal Udyog Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Metal Udyog Threaded Pipe Fittings Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Metal Udyog Threaded Pipe Fittings Products Offered

10.9.5 Metal Udyog Recent Development

11 Threaded Pipe Fittings Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Threaded Pipe Fittings Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Threaded Pipe Fittings Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

