Automotive Side Airbags Market– Insights on Growing Applications by 2025

The global automotive side airbags market was USD 6.40 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 9.71 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Asia-Pacific region leads the market with more than half of the market share in 2018 owing to the demand for enhanced safety features across all automotive segments, including mid-range and entry-level vehicles in the region. Europe, on the other hand, holds the second position with more than 27% share in 2018 due to the presence of major automobile manufacturers and rapid technological developments focusing on enhanced safety features in the region. North America is also expected to grow due to rising disposable income in the region paired with the wide-scale preference of automobiles with safety features by people in the region.

Drivers vs Constraints

The market is mainly driven by rising public concerns and awareness of vehicular safety especially in the developing automotive markets such as China and India paired with the growing importance of crash test and NCAP ratings of vehicles globally. Also, rising automotive sales are also propelling the growth of automotive side airbags market globally. However, the growth is hindered by lack of regulation for airbags in medium and heavy-duty vehicles.

Industry Trends and Updates

Kia Motors Corporation, South Korea’s second largest automobile manufacturer has launched its first dedicated hybrid model named as Niro inbuilt with enhanced safety features with first and second-row side or curtain airbags to protect the passengers during a crash.

Autoliv, Inc., a global leader in automotive safety to all leading car manufacturers had delivered over half a billion airbags for side protection to reduce injuries and fatalities to the occupant’s chest during side-impact collisions of their vehicle. This newly patented side airbag was launched in cooperation with Volvo and Mercedes.