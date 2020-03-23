Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease, which generally leads to disability, progressive joint deformity, and occasionally premature death. RA may affect many tissues and organs, but it principally attacks the joints, producing an inflammatory synovitis that often progresses to destruction of the articular cartilage and ankylosis of the joints. The treatment options available for rheumatoid arthritis are nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), corticosteroids, disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) and biologic response modifiers (biologics).

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rheumatoid arthritis market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rise in prevalence of arthritis, increasing acceptance of biopharmaceuticals, and presence of well-defined regulatory guidelines in developed economies. However, the accessibility of the treatment, patent expiration of blockbuster drugs and alternative treatment options for rheumatoid arthritis are projected to hamper the market growth.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

AbbVie

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Novartis

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

UCB S.A.

Amgen Inc.

The global rheumatoid arthritis market is segmented on the basis of molecule type, product and distribution channel. Based on molecule type, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals and biologics & biosimilars. The rheumatoid arthritis market, based on product is segmented into prescription and over-the-counter (OTC). By distribution channel the rheumatoid arthritis market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

It provides overview and forecast of the global rheumatoid arthritis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The rheumatoid arthritis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting rheumatoid arthritis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the rheumatoid arthritis market in these regions.

