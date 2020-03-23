Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Summary Comprises Key Regions, Growth, Segmentation Till 2027
MARKET INTRODUCTION
Enteral feeding formulas are the nutritional substitutes of the edible products that help in the nutritive as well as metabolic processes of the body. These formula have a vital role in maintaining the parameters such as weight and strength in an individual. These products are largely used in hospitals as well as long term nursing centers and home care facilities.
MARKET DYNAMICS
The enteral feeding formulas market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to high prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders as well as increasing demand for homecare. In addition, increasing demand for personalized medicine is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.
- Abbott
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Danone Nutricia
- Fresenius Kabi Ltd
- Global Health Products, Inc.
- Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Nestle Health Science
- Nutritional Medicinals, LLC
- VICTUS
The global enteral feeding formulas market is segmented on the basis of product, application, end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as standard formulas and disease-specific formulas. On the basis of application, the global enteral feeding formulas market is segmented into, oncology, critical care, gastroenterology, diabetes, neurology, and other applications. As per end user, the market is classified as, long-term care facilities and hospitals.
The report analyzes factors affecting enteral feeding formulas market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the enteral feeding formulas market in these regions.
